Passengers pay extra toll at over 400 BIWTA ghat points

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

Leaseholders of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and Zila Parishad have been collecting additional tolls at all the seaports and launch ghats including Sadarghat river port and at more than 400 hundred ghat points of ferry crossing across the country.
Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity on Saturday alleged that anarchy and harassment are taking place in the name of collecting additional tolls by violating the terms of the agreement at these ports ahead of Eid.
Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, Secretary General of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, demanded to take effective steps to stop the collection of additional tolls on an emergency basis.
He made this demand in a statement sent to the media on Saturday.
In the statement, he said, toll is being taken per passenger while going up and down the river at Sadarghat. However, according to the agreement with the government, there is talk of charging fare per passenger at the ferry crossing. If someone crosses the river with shopping items for a family here, the leaseholder employed by BIWTA is illegally taking extortion from them at the rate of 20 to 100 taka.
However, there is an agreement to collect the fare per passenger crossing the boat of the lessee at this wharf.
The statement said that such looting trade is not only at Sadarghat but also at more than 400 river ports and ferries leased by BIWTA across the country as well as ghats and ferry crossing points owned by district councils in remote areas of different districts of the country.



