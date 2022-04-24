Dhaka-Ctg Highway repairs may bring travel woes during Eid

Bus drivers and passengers fear that the ongoing repair work on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway and the sprawling kitchen markets hugging both sides of the road in Cumilla could choke traffic ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Besides, banned three-wheelers, which still run on the road from time to time and are behind several accidents, pose additional troubles.

"Once a gridlock forms, it doesn't resolve easily. The situation leads to extreme suffering among passengers. It often takes six to eight hours to cross a two-hour route," said Abul Kashem, bus driver of Tisha Paribahan.

There is a "definite solution" to this problem, according to Abul.

"If the highway police do their job properly to monitor the markets, stop three-wheeled vehicles from travelling, and the road department puts a halt to the repair works, there will be no traffic jams."

Traffic jams are frequent near the toll plazas in Cumilla's Daudkandi Upazila, Gauripur, Eliotganj, Chandina's Madhaiya, Chandina Bus Stand, and six marketplaces in Burichang's Nimsar.

In addition, traffic congestion also takes place in Mainamati Cantonment area of Adarsha Sadar Upazila, Paduar Bazar Bishwa Road south of Cumilla Sadar, Chauddagram's Miyabazar, and Chauddagram Bazar.

Sometimes, the markets encroach upon the highway, causing difficulties to drivers. Besides, several types of vehicles, including three-wheelers, are also parked on the highway adjacent to the markets for hours. Illegal three-wheeler stands have also been set up at different points. All incoming vehicles are subsequently forced to move slowly while crossing these areas, leading to traffic snarl-ups. Accidents also cause gridlocks on the highway. It often takes the highway police a lot of time to remove the damaged vehicles.










