Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:32 AM
Home City News

BCL leader stabbed dead in Chattogram

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 23: MA local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was killed allegedly by miscreants in Cheragi Hill area in Chattogram port city on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Askar Bin Tareque alias Evan,religious affairs secretary of Jamalkhan ward unit BCL and son of SM Tareque of Enayet Bazar.
He was a 2nd year student of BAF Shaheen College.
Locals said he was killed in an infighting over establishing supremacy in the area.
Zahidul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said Evan went to Cheragi Hill around 10:45 pm to meet his friends.    -UNB


