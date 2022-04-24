Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Sumaiya tops BJSC exam

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

Sumaiya tops BJSC exam

Sumaiya tops BJSC exam

NATORE, Apr 23: Sumaiya Nasrin Sama, a meritorious girl from Natore, has secured the first position in the 14th Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission (BJSC) examination.
On April 21, BJSC recommended 102 qualified candidates through relevant tests and exams for the posts of assistant judges where Sumiaya secured the top position.
Talking to the UNB, Sumaiya said she had no specific goal in life. She just wanted to do something better.
"As I have been recommended for the post of assistant judge, I will try to deliver justice to the people," she said.
Expressing her firm commitment to stand by those deprived of justice, Sumaiya sought prayer and blessings from the countrymen.
The talented student secured GPA-5 in all her public examinations.
Sumaiya got a talent pool scholarship at class-V from Laksmikol Govt Primary School. She got GPA-5 in JSC and SSC in 2010 and 2013 respectively from Boraigram Pilot High School in Natore. Later in 2015, Sumaiya got GPA-5 in HSC from Rajshahi College.
The successful girl was a student of the 39th batch of the Department of Law of Rajshai University.
Sumaiya's father Abul Kalam Azad is a retired government official and her mother Naznin Khatun is an assistant teacher at Boraigram Pilot High School. She is the second child of her parents.
The Naznin-Kalam couple said all their hard work has been successful in their daughter's achievement.
They hope their daughter will not spare anyone to ensure justice and sought prayers from all for their daughter.
Mazedul Bari Nayon, mayor of Boraigram municipality, said they are proud of Sumaiya as she brought honour for the upazila.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Passengers pay extra toll at over 400 BIWTA ghat points
Dhaka-Ctg Highway repairs may bring travel woes during Eid
Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan visits the construction work
BCL leader stabbed dead in Chattogram
Sumaiya tops BJSC exam
Five held over extortion in city
3 of a restaurant held as 30 suffer food poisoning
Bogie of freight train overturned in Chattogram


Latest News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Japan: Tourist boat reported missing off coast
BGMEA urges NBR to ease business procedures for RMG sector
Beijing quiet as North Korea turns up the heat with missile tests
Ronaldo scores on return after death of son
Ukraine: Missile attack kills 5 in Odesa
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
Former Guinea president Conde released from house arrest
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Indonesia bans palm oil export from Apr 28
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Afghanistan mosque attack kills 33, injuries 43
FIR and Bangladesh
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
AL's character to blame BNP for its own misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft