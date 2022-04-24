Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Joint action to meet water-related challenges

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

Joint action to meet water-related challenges

Joint action to meet water-related challenges

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the Asia-Pacific countries to combine forces to share good practices, knowledge and technologies to help address their water-related common challenges on Saturday. She made the call in a video statement that was played at the Fourth Asia-Pacific Water Summit held at Kumamoto in Japan. The prime minister also said that a basin-wise approach is needed to manage the waters of trans-boundary rivers.

The Kumamoto City of Japan and Asia-Pacific Water Forum (APWF) Jointly organised the Summit under the theme "Water for Sustainable Development -Best Practices and the Next Generation."

It goes without saying that water is vital for lives and it is fundamental for sustainable development. Since today's human beings are accountable to future generations to deliver on their international commitments on water, including the water-related SDGs, it is our duty to work in a team in order to ensure a sustainable way in this regard. Therefore, we need to ensure sound water management.

However, the mid-term review of the Water Action Decade next year will provide us a platform in implementing the action agenda. Under this circumstance the Kumamoto Declaration will be a useful contribution to that process. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has already achieved some successes in this field. For example, More than 85 per cent of its people have access to safe drinking water and improved sanitation facilities. Open defecation has almost been stopped, which means Bangladesh has ensured hundred per cent sanitary toilet. Moreover, our fight against water-borne diseases is a continuous effort. In addition to that health authority will administer 2.3 million cholera vaccines in the capital city. In water-related disaster management, Bangladesh is considered a successful country.

Bangladesh has drawn up a cross-sectoral Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 to work towards a resilient and prosperous delta. Bangladesh look forward to using the sediment loads flowing into the Bay of Bengal for reclaiming and elevating lands in our coastal areas. Bangladesh also stands ready to harness the untapped potentials of Blue Economy. Scientists have been working on developing salinity and water-resistant, and drought-tolerant crops, and already invented a number of varieties.

Despite some achievements, there are several drawbacks. We see a sharp decline in groundwater levels in some parts of the country. Barrage on the upstream of trans-boundary rivers is a great concern for us. Therefore we put importance to regional or sub-regional cooperation, including for hydro-power generation and transmission. In order to meet the water related issues, ensure proper use and fair distribution and management of water resources there is no other way but cooperation among nations.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Joint action to meet water-related challenges
Students and traders must shun violence
A promising environment project in the offing
Potato growers’ plight
No more custodial deaths
Protecting consumer rights
Preparations for post-LDC challenges
Methane emissions level at Matuail landfill dangerous


Latest News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Japan: Tourist boat reported missing off coast
BGMEA urges NBR to ease business procedures for RMG sector
Beijing quiet as North Korea turns up the heat with missile tests
Ronaldo scores on return after death of son
Ukraine: Missile attack kills 5 in Odesa
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
Former Guinea president Conde released from house arrest
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Indonesia bans palm oil export from Apr 28
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Afghanistan mosque attack kills 33, injuries 43
FIR and Bangladesh
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
AL's character to blame BNP for its own misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft