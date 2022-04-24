

Joint action to meet water-related challenges



The Kumamoto City of Japan and Asia-Pacific Water Forum (APWF) Jointly organised the Summit under the theme "Water for Sustainable Development -Best Practices and the Next Generation."



It goes without saying that water is vital for lives and it is fundamental for sustainable development. Since today's human beings are accountable to future generations to deliver on their international commitments on water, including the water-related SDGs, it is our duty to work in a team in order to ensure a sustainable way in this regard. Therefore, we need to ensure sound water management.



However, the mid-term review of the Water Action Decade next year will provide us a platform in implementing the action agenda. Under this circumstance the Kumamoto Declaration will be a useful contribution to that process. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has already achieved some successes in this field. For example, More than 85 per cent of its people have access to safe drinking water and improved sanitation facilities. Open defecation has almost been stopped, which means Bangladesh has ensured hundred per cent sanitary toilet. Moreover, our fight against water-borne diseases is a continuous effort. In addition to that health authority will administer 2.3 million cholera vaccines in the capital city. In water-related disaster management, Bangladesh is considered a successful country.



Bangladesh has drawn up a cross-sectoral Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 to work towards a resilient and prosperous delta. Bangladesh look forward to using the sediment loads flowing into the Bay of Bengal for reclaiming and elevating lands in our coastal areas. Bangladesh also stands ready to harness the untapped potentials of Blue Economy. Scientists have been working on developing salinity and water-resistant, and drought-tolerant crops, and already invented a number of varieties.



Despite some achievements, there are several drawbacks. We see a sharp decline in groundwater levels in some parts of the country. Barrage on the upstream of trans-boundary rivers is a great concern for us. Therefore we put importance to regional or sub-regional cooperation, including for hydro-power generation and transmission. In order to meet the water related issues, ensure proper use and fair distribution and management of water resources there is no other way but cooperation among nations.

