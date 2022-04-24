Kidney disease needs awareness

Dear Sir

Smoking, lazy lifestyle, obesity, unhealthy eating habits, adulterated food increase the risk of kidney disease. About two crore people of the country are suffering from the kidney disease. However, this disease is preventable. It is important to make the general public aware of the risks of kidney disease and its prevention. At the same time, the people involved in medical services also need to increase their skills.The general public needs to be made aware of the risk of kidney disease and its prevention. People involved in medical services also need to be aware and skilled. Those who are at the policy-making level also need to understand the issue. Kidney protection insurance is needed to reduce this disease.Some 10 percent of men and women suffer from bladder discomfort. Many people use antibiotics for healing. In some cases, antibiotics damage the kidneys. In Dhaka, it is important to have a dialysis centre in every one kilometer. Journalists, columnists, poets and writers can all play a role in making people aware of these issues.



Ashikujaman Syed

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)