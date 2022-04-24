

Books: The best friend



The eternal desire to know the unknown is fulfilled by reading books. A good book is one of the ways to nourish the mind and it expands the scope of human knowledge.



A good book awakens a sleeping conscience. If you want to develop life beautifully, you have to acquire knowledge to make it fragrant and there is no alternative to reading books to acquire knowledge. All the knowledge of the world seems to be hidden in the book. So if you want to enter the realm of knowledge, you have to read books. If you want to know yourself, if you want to know the world, you have to read books.



Books are truly the birthplace of civilization, the darkness of knowledge and man's best friend. No matter how skilled a person is in that profession, no matter how great a scholar he is, in order to excel in his skills and professionalism, he has to go back to the book again and again. Because the beginning of knowledge starts from the book and he gets the skill to use the knowledge as a whole from the book.



The explosion of all the beginnings of human thinking, good job, creative thinking begins with the book alone, that is why books are the main means of acquiring knowledge and the main way to enlighten life in its own light. You have to acquire knowledge by reading books.



Those who have grown up in the world, become world famous, renowned intellectuals or scientists have read books in search of more and more knowledge. The truth of this statement is proved by looking at the life history of any of the eminent scholars of the world.



Books are one of the best means of learning, knowing and acquiring knowledge. The role of books in shaping the country and nation is immense. No nation's progress is possible without education and books are essential for the society to spread the light of education and knowledge among the people in a simple way. So there can be no alternative to books.



The most widely reading book in the world is Al-Quran and it is believed as a divine book whose first word of the first revealed verse is 'Iqra' or read. In other words, reading or acquiring knowledge of the great book Al-Quran has been given the highest importance. As one well-known author puts it, "No one goes bankrupt when you buy a book. Even if you triple your budget to buy a book, you are not likely to go bankrupt".



In fact, there have been no records or reports of anyone going bankrupt after buying books, but the number of people who have read books and enriched their knowledge and dedicated themselves to the welfare of the country, nation and humanity is innumerable.



The importance of reading books is also immense and manifold. Litterateur Pramath Chowdhury said, "A well-educated person is only self-educated." People have to read books to be well educated. Only by reading books can a person expand his knowledge. Because the real education is acquired through reading books.



In addition to acquiring knowledge through reading books, a person's thinking, reasoning and intellect are awakened, which is essential for a self-taught person. Literary practice is the most important part of education and to study literature one has to read books. There is no way without reading books. To be properly educated, you need to be open-minded, which is possible only through the practice of reading books.



That is to say, even though our living beings are awake, the book is a stepping stone for the awakening of humanity. From the beginning of human civilization, information on human reading habits is available. People read books to nourish the mind, to gain experience and to enlighten them in the light of knowledge.

Knowledge starts from books and people get the ability to use that knowledge as a whole by reading books. The only way to explode all the beginnings of human thinking, good job, creative thinking can be through the book. We should read books that feed the mind of the person, develop humanity. These books have the language to make life beautiful.



The word 'medicine of the soul' is engraved on the door of the library in Thebes, Greece. They believe that books are the main tool in the treatment of the soul. Legendary poet Omar Khayam said, "Bread and wine will run out, but books are eternal youth." You must read books to acquire knowledge.



Through reading books, people enter the vast realm of knowledge and many unknown horizons are revealed. The more you read, the more you know and the more your eyes change. There is a saying, an uneducated man sees mud only as wet soil and a pair of educated eyes finds tiny molecules in the mud.



Seventeenth-century philosopher Baruch Spinoza said, "Good food fills the stomach, but good books satisfy the human soul." You have to dream to grow up, and the importance of reading books for dreaming is immense.



Everyone should be attracted towards the book. Especially among our children and teenagers we have to awaken this feeling from childhood. In addition to the formal books, other books should be given importance. We will become human beings through formal education and reading other books besides institutional books will increase the brilliance of knowledge and we will be enlightened.



The richest and most successful people in the world, like Bill Gates or Elon Musk, have spent a great deal of their time reading books. Research has shown that reading habits reduce stress, increase concentration, and improve long- and short-term memory. There is no substitute for reading books to build an enlightened new generation. The importance of books in creating people with human values is immense.



That is why reading books is one of the healthy recreational and educational activities at the same time. There can be no better friend and entertainment than books in leisure. Reading books keep the mental process active, nourishes the brain to think, enhances creativity and builds the ability to retain information.



When people read books, they become modern minded. Healthy recreation helps in many ways of mental development. Lesson practice is a source of pure entertainment. Reading good books, living a good lifestyle, watching good movies, reading biographies of famous personalities, reading regular newspapers, just as skills and nourishment of mind increase, knowledge and creative work play a vital role in mental development.



Even close friends can leave people, but books don't. That is why books should be people's constant companion, the best means of healthy entertainment and the key to the development of civilization.

Md Zillur Rahaman, Banker and Columnist











April 23 is celebrated as World Book Day and this Day is an annual event day organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for reading, publishing and promoting copyright. UNESCO observed World Book Day for the first time on April 23, 1995. Since then, April 23 has been celebrated as World Book Day every year in different countries of the world. However, a similar day is observed in March in the United Kingdom and Ireland. 