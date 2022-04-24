

Produce quality research



Education is compared to the backbone of a nation but how can the backbone be strong enough if it is not embedded on a strong research foundation? Realizing the fact many countries are highly prioritizing research and education sector. They are taking various initiatives to accelerate knowledge-based economy as in this age knowledge is not only power but also considered the source of currency.

Not only the countries are spending billions of dollars to this sector, they are found to be stick to maintaining the research principles and any person deviating these principles may be faced not only academic degradation but also imprisonment for a certain time.



But it is evident that research ethics are greatly violated in many developing and least developed countries resulting in producing poor quality research. Many may claim that strong monitoring in the scholarly works is highly required but unless the individual scholar pays respect to the research ethics, we hardly have any scopes to ensure the environment of conducting quality research.



Undeniably, the research with no new findings hardly contributes to generating new knowledge. On top of that, it fails to address the expectation of the society and nation. Research is considered as an ongoing contribution and ethics of every researcher is to find out the limitations of the previous studies, then proceed their journey to create a new facet to the existing knowledge.



However, the research contribution in Bangladesh has increased significantly over the years but there is a constant debate that how far we have been able to ensure knowledge-based economy?



It is no denial that the country has had a rising economy and advanced significantly in its all sectors but ensuring quality research is still a challenge for the country.



Different sources claim that compared to other Asian countries the research contribution of the country in the international journals with impact factor is still insufficient. The country still fell behind the other South Asian countries such as India and Pakistan in terms of research contribution.



There may be many reasons behind our poor research contribution. One of the most obvious causes is that our research activities are still confined in the tertiary level of education.



In India and some South Asian countries it is common to notice that even school teachers are involved in conducting researches. But in our context, teachers and students of the universities are the main stakeholders engaging themselves in research activities.



Again we see that our universities are showing poor performance in the World University Ranking. The report of the World University Ranking-2022 revealed that no university in Bangladesh including public and private universities has found any place at the top level of World University Ranking. Dhaka University and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) which are considered the most reputed ones in the country have got their places at 801 to 1000, exposing the poor state of higher education in the country.



Educationists claim that lack of research and quality publications along with indifference to professionalism are the main causes that lag our universities behind. It gets frustrating when we see that no research experience and PhD is mandatory for being appointed as a teaching staff at a university in the country.



But in the developed countries for being appointed as a school teacher, research experience along with MPhil or PhD is a must. It is really astonishing when we see that our education system exposes that MPhil and PhD degrees are optional qualification. But undeniably, the more the nation is research oriented, the more the nation turns into human capital.



It is noticed that many university teachers in our country are doing researches to fulfil their promotion criteria. When they are fully engrossed with personal incentives, they hardly concentrate on producing quality research, rather they get involved in the rat race of publishing research papers whether these have any contribution to serve people and society.



Again, can it be the basis of a lecturer to be promoted as a professor having only some years of experiences along with a fixed number of publications? But such practice prevails at our universities. So what will be the ground of their teaching if they confine themselves within the limited frame of study only for their sake? The ethics of research are violated when teachers find out short- cut waysand get involved in plagiarism.



It is alleged that teachers of private universities hardly get enough time to conduct research as they have the heavy burden of teaching loads. Academic administrators prioritize teaching over research in many cases. But can a teacher teach effectively when there is a dearth of research.



However, despite all allegations many private universities are committed to enhancing research contribution and meanwhile some have proved their worth in the research field.



It is true that over the years the number of MPhil and PhD holders have increased manifolds. Apart from teaching professionals, government employees, lawyers and many officials are pursuing PhD. In most cases they see this degree to get promotion or write the 'Dr.' before their name. Their degrees hardly contribute to develop our nation.



What will we do with the huge degree holders if their researches are conducted in the deceptive way which fails to address the desirous outcome? Can the reviewers and research supervisors deny their responsibilities in this regards? Obviously, they have little scopes to do so. Again, how far the researchers can contribute to the country and nation when their scholarly contributions correspond to the exaggeration devoid of research ethics?



However, to turn our country into a developed one by 2041 there is no alternative to ensure knowledge-based economy. Only the enormous contribution of research helps to bring knowledge based economy which will create quality human resources. So, let's produce quality research and open up enormous potentials for the nation.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University. He is also a research scholar at the IBS











