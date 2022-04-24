

Bangladesh’s economic base is strong but needs to be vigilant



The country is moving forward by overcoming various obstacles. The government has undertaken several mega projects. Work on the Padma Multipurpose Bridge is nearing completion. The bridge will be opened to traffic in June. This will revolutionize the communication system in the southern part of Bangladesh. Bangabandhu Satellite-1 provides comprehensive telecommunication services to all citizens (direct home TV, radio, telemedicine, education, and internet access), Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Dhaka Metrorail Project, Materbari Project is contributing to boosting the country's economy.



The deep seaport construction project, Rampal coal-based power project, Bangabandhu tunnel construction project, 100 economic zones are under construction, an elevated expressway, more than three dozen high-tech parks and IT villages are being constructed. Eighth Five Year Plan has been adopted. The villages are being equipped with all kinds of civic amenities. My village is my city. Today we have become a country where it is time to keep our heads high.



So far, 3,20,062 families have been sheltered through the shelter project. On the centenary of Mujib's birth, the government has given one body to 6,179 families as a gift of the year. There are about 14,500 community clinics at the doorsteps of the people to provide healthcare at their doorsteps. The government provides scholarships and stipends to more than three crore students, various allowances to six lakh people, rice worth taka 10 lakh to 50 lakh families and subsidies to farmers in the agricultural sector. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government announced various stimulus packages worth taka 1,21,000 crore which is playing a vital role in alleviating poverty.



Bangladesh is now the third-largest rice-producing country in the world and also ranks second in terms of the growth rate of fish, meat, eggs and vegetables in self-sufficient inland waters. Today, the benefits of 'Digital Bangladesh' are spreading from urban to rural areas. The United Nations announced the transformation of Bangladesh from an LDC to a developing country in 2018. On the golden jubilee of independence, the United Nations made a final recommendation to make Bangladesh a developing country. According to the World Economic Forum by 2030, Bangladesh will be the 24th largest economy in the world. According to the second perspective plan, in 2031, there will be no one in Bangladesh who can be called extremely poor.



Per capita income, human resources and economic fragility-these three indicators determine the qualifications of developing countries. In these three indices, Bangladesh has achieved almost the desired qualification. Even in Covid-19, Bangladesh's per capita income has now stunned the world by maintaining 2554 economic continuity. Which has multiplied the acceptability. There have been positive changes in women's education, women's empowerment, healthcare and maternal and child mortality. Women are now contributing at all levels including social, political and economic interventions. Rural women are not far behind in the touch of technology. They are also moving forward on par with men. This has brightened the image of Bangladesh in the world. Bangladesh is moving forward on the path of building the golden Bengal of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dream.



The Prime Minister has set a few milestones for the country to achieve. The first is to achieve the vision of Digital Bangladesh in 2021 which is prevailing in the society but more needs to be done.



All citizens must work for a better Bangladesh, free from hunger and poverty (SDG-1 poverty alleviation and SDG-2, zero hunger) and uphold the spirit of liberation war and secularism that Bangabandhu dreamed of. Bangladesh has limited resources and more population than land. Nevertheless, Bangladesh today is a role model of development to the world.



Most of the world's economies have seen negative growth over the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This means that the gross domestic product (GDP) of these countries is lower than the previous year. Even in high-growth countries like neighbouring India, the size of GDP has shrunk by about 6 percent. Bangladesh was one of the exceptions to this rule. The economy has suffered but has not shrunk in size compared to the previous year. Despite the global economic downturn in 2019-20, Bangladesh's economy did not lag.



The World Bank thinks that the growth of Bangladesh will be more in the next financial year. The forecast for the fiscal year 2022-23 is 7.9 percent GDP growth. Exports and consumption are expected to continue. Whether the economy will continue to recover and poverty will depend on helping the affected families and businesses cope with the economic downturn.



It must be acknowledged that Bangladesh is facing many challenges on the development path. It is addressing these challenges through proper policy and planning and will continue to do so in the future. The current tariff and quota-free facility will only be available in the EU market until 2029. For this reason, preparation for the next five years is very important for Bangladesh. Economists are advising on the formulation and implementation of strong transit strategies in coordination with the SDGs, the Eighth Five Year Plan and the Perspective Plan for Sustainable Transit. To make progress in the coming days, it is recommended to pay special attention to increasing the purchasing power of the local market and people, export diversification, increasing employment, developing infrastructure, reduction of corruption, quality education, and expansion of healthcare.

Hiren Pandit is a Columnist

and Researcher















