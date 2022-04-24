Low budget allocation hinders safe labour migration from Bangladesh

Constant increase of foreign currency reserve, expansion of export oriented trade and business, and boost in overseas employment enabling Bangladesh on the track to touch the milestone of the criteria of middle income countries. The noteworthy success in economic development of Bangladesh in last one decade secures its position as 7th in the global rank of most fast growing country. According to World Bank in January 2022, the current GDP growth rate of Bangladesh is 5%, while the major contribution came from services as 50.11%, agriculture as 14.23% and industry as 35.66%.



As per some data and statistics of World Bank and Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), 4.2% of the total population is yet to find any employment in formal sector of existing labour market; however the balance has been made by finding overseas employment as alternatives by others.



The advancement of economy of Bangladesh could assess when we analyze its GDP growth rate and size. In last fiscal year (2021-22) the GDP size stood taka 34,56,040 crore according to which the national budget of taka 6,03,681 crore has been prepared. Agriculture, defence, education, health, social protection and repayment of foreign loans etc has been prioritized in the national budget, however the vital sector like labour migration and remittance earners welfare has not been considered with importance. It has been assumed that, the remittances earned and send by overseas workers has been contributed up to 6.62% of the total GDP of the country, nevertheless only 0.11% of the national budget has been allocated for the Expatriate Ministry in 2021-22-which was very low comparing to other ministries and unable to secure the migrants interest.



According to International Organization for Migration, Bangladesh is among the top ten origin countries of migrant workers, where more than 12 million people found employment outside of the country and send record 22 billion of USD as remittances in 2021. For making labour migration safe and regular by ensuring protection of migrant rights, the government established the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment in 2001. The endowment for welfare issues of migrant workers are mostly depends on the funds of Wage Earners Welfare Board- which was ultimately contributed by each and every outbound migrant workers as paying welfare fees up to taka 3500; however government allocated insignificant amount from its exchequer for improving the migration governance and providing adequate services.



Budget analysis FY 2016-2021: If we analyze the national budget of last five fiscal years (FY 2016 to 2021), we could realize how neglected the sector is. In 2016-17 the budget for Expatriate Ministry was 0.17% of the total national budget, while it was 0.17% for 2017-18, 0.18% for 2018-19, 0.11% for 2019-20 and 0.11% for 2020-21, which are constantly falling down. A closer look reveals that, approximately 47-50% of the total allocation was made for non-development expenditure and the remaining 52-50% was for development expenditure.



Over the past decade, the size and amount of our GDP, the national budget, or remittances inflow have increased significantly while the budget of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment failed to meet the requirement. Though the allocation has been made for infrastructure development and operational expenditure; other issues such as investment on social security, skills development and recognition, improvement on providing quality services at grassroots level on documents processing, migration information dissemination and reintegration of returnees, etc was ignored or addressed inadequately.



Where to allocate more?

There is no doubt that, the current government is sincere to ensure migrant friendly decentralized and digitalized services from District Employment and Manpower offices, Wage Earners Welfare Board, and Technical Training Centre, as well as enacting laws and policies for better protection of migrant workers interest and rights.



However, the position of aspirants, outbound workers and returnees regarding recovery of exorbitant migration cost, development skills on remittance management and investment, and access to social security and welfare etc are yet to improve. Budgetary allocation for construction and renovation of new training centre could not bring changes in the system, while it requires to focus more on providing quality and sufficient migration support services from grassroots, decentralization and digitalization of services (includes pre-employment and pre-departure orientation, skill training, welfare and financial services) to minimize the hurdles to receive. Hence, we chalked out the followings, where the government should focus while preparing the next national budget aligning with its targets cited in the Expatriate Welfare Policy 2016, and 8th Five Years plan:



1. Establishment of Resource and Information Centres as well as Reintegration Counselling Centre at the Upazila and District level and providing services for regular migration/overseas employment/social reintegration as the public and private (such as recruiting agencies, multinational and national companies, and training centres) partnership initiative.



2. Distribution of training materials and sharing safe migration information (best practiced documents of different organizations and NGOs could use, update and reprint for this purpose) with migrant workers from the district and Upazila level centre/office.



3. Budget for organizing weekly, monthly or quarterly safe migration briefing, orientation from the centre, and organize monthly job fair by engaging private sectors (including overseas employment agencies, national and multi-national companies and recruiters).



4. Building partnership with private training service providers and IT companies to design and upload demandable soft skill and hard skill trade courses or training courses to different digital platform including the website of the ministry and Muktapath.



5. Offer free trade course with international accreditation to aspirant migrant workers, and provide stipend or special allowances for gaining at least 3 months on job training/experience in national labour force.



6. Develop Standard and Fair Recruitment system to select skill workers (at least 60%) by the overseas recruiters from the training centre and after completion of on job training through approved aptitude test.



7. Allocate special budget for foreign mission and Embassies of Bangladesh to extend its support services for migrant workers which includes regular job place/environment monitoring, providing legal and medical aids and other support services during emergencies.



8. Incentives should provide to sell share/bonds against government profitable business project among migrants to ensure best utilization of the remittances, and investment in public projects.



9. Allocate funds or budget to establish special tribunal or provide legal aids to dissolve migration fraud cases, wage theft cases, rights violation and recovery of compensation.



10. Strengthening Union and Upazila level CTC (Counter Trafficking Committee), National Migration committee, District Police Expatriate Help Desk and District Expatriate Welfare Section etc. by allocating special budget, advocacy programs and capacity building.



In order to keep the country's GDP growth rate stable, we have no other choice but to invest in every step of labour migration. We should not rely only on the resources and funds of welfare board, while we should ensure the rights of migrants and take necessary steps to send skill manpower abroad. These may require joint initiatives and funding from international development agencies, donors, private sectors and government - so that every migrant could invest dauntlessly remittances in the country's development.

Aminul Hoque Tushar is a

Labor Migration Analyst and Development Activist











