Santhia farmers fetch profit from muskmelon farming



A farmer at his Bangi field in Santhia Upazila. photo: observer

This year, the summer fruit has been cultivated in Hengua, Afrah, Shamukjani, Mangalgram, Panduria villages and other areas of the upazila. They have sown seeds of muskmelon as co-crop in garlic and onion fields.

A grower of Hengua Village Munir Sardar said, " I am expecting a sale of Tk 2 to 2.5 lakh from 1.5 bighas of land. Already I have sold muskmelon of Tk 1.60 lakh."

At present, per piece muskmelon is selling at Tk 100 to 120, and after few days, the price will come down a little bit, he added.

Abir Molla of Afrah Village said, "I have sold muskmelon of Tk 50,000 from ten decimals. The farmers are benefited getting good price on the occasion of Ramadan."

Muskmelon contains vitamin, folic, calcium and potassium. Muskmelon is also consumed as vegetable.

A nutrition expert Sadia Jahan said, regular eating of muskmelon during Ramadan keeps lever well-functional while body and mind remain cold and tranquil.

Santhia Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjib Kumar Gowsami said, the yielding would be much higher if muskmelon would be farmed with rich seeds and in modern system.

"Many are used to come to us for advice. We advise them about preserving seeds and using rich farming system," he added. SANTHIA, PABNA, Apr 23: Farmers in Santhia Upazila of the district have achieved solvency through cultivating muskmelon, locally called Bangi.This year, the summer fruit has been cultivated in Hengua, Afrah, Shamukjani, Mangalgram, Panduria villages and other areas of the upazila. They have sown seeds of muskmelon as co-crop in garlic and onion fields.A grower of Hengua Village Munir Sardar said, " I am expecting a sale of Tk 2 to 2.5 lakh from 1.5 bighas of land. Already I have sold muskmelon of Tk 1.60 lakh."At present, per piece muskmelon is selling at Tk 100 to 120, and after few days, the price will come down a little bit, he added.Abir Molla of Afrah Village said, "I have sold muskmelon of Tk 50,000 from ten decimals. The farmers are benefited getting good price on the occasion of Ramadan."Muskmelon contains vitamin, folic, calcium and potassium. Muskmelon is also consumed as vegetable.A nutrition expert Sadia Jahan said, regular eating of muskmelon during Ramadan keeps lever well-functional while body and mind remain cold and tranquil.Santhia Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjib Kumar Gowsami said, the yielding would be much higher if muskmelon would be farmed with rich seeds and in modern system."Many are used to come to us for advice. We advise them about preserving seeds and using rich farming system," he added.