Two lovers ‘kill selves’ in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, April 23: Two teenage lovers have allegedly committed suicide in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Maria Khanam, 18, daughter of Rafiqual Islam of Uttar Kalerdoania Village, and Yasin Talukder, 18, son of Hafizul Talukder of Ulubunia Village in Nesarabad Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said as their family members did not accept their love affair, Maria and Yasin drank poison near a graveyard in Uttar Kalerdoania Village of Nazirpur Upazila at night.

Sensing the matter, locals and their family members rushed in, and found the body of Maria. They, later, rescued Yasin and took him to Nazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where he died two hours after being taken to the hospital.









