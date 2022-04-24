Lightning kills 3 in Noakhali, Sunamganj

Three people have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Sunamganj, on Friday.

NOAKHALI: A brick kiln worker was killed by lightning strike in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Lokman Hossain, 42, son of Khaleq Majhi, a resident of Purba Char Sita Village under Char Badam Union in Ramgati Upazila of Laxmipur District.

Local sources said Lokman worked at SBM Brick Field in Subarnachar.

However, thunderbolt struck him in the evening while he was returning home from the work, which left him critically injured.

Later, he was rushed to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: Two farmers were killed by lightning strike while they were working in a haor in Dhitpur Village in Derai Upazila of the district Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Rabindra Das, 55, son of Tejindra Das, and Tipu Das, 25, son of Krishna Hari Das, residents of the village.

Kulonja Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ekbar Hossain said the two farmers died on the spot when thunderbolt struck them while they were covering their harvested paddy at Dabhanga Haor at around 5:30 pm.

The bodies were cremated at night, the UP chairman added.









