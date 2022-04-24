Seven murdered in 7 dists

Seven people including a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in seven districts- Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Kushtia, Narsingdi, Lalmonirhat, Barishal and Khagrachhari, in four days.

COX'S BAZAR: A man was stabbed to death by a group of miscreants in Patiya Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Shohel, 36, a resident of Kashiaish Union Parishad (UP) in the upazila. He was the younger brother of UP Chairman Abul Quashem.

Police and local sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Shohel at Budpura Bazar at around 11pm while he was on his way to home, and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Later, Shohel succumbed to his injuries on the way to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals said Shohel might have been killed over the feud of UP elections held in January.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patiya Police Station (PS) Rejaul Karim Majumder confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

CHATTOGRAM: A local leader of BCL was stabbed to death during a clash between two groups in Jamalkhan area in the city on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Askar bin Tareq alias Ivan, 18, son of SM Tareq, a resident of Enayet Bazar area in the city. He was the religious affairs secretary of BCL's Jamalkhan Ward Unit.

Police sources said the supporters of Jamalkhan Ward Councillor Shaibal Das Sumon and BCL's Chattogram City Unit General Secretary (GS) Sabbir Sadeq had been at loggerheads for long over establishing supremacy in the area. As a sequel to it, both groups locked into an altercation in Andarkilla area after iftar.

Following the altercation, both groups were engaged in a clash at Cheragi intersection at around 10pm. At that time, Askar was stabbed by the supporters of Sabbir group, which left him critically injured.

He was then rushed to the CMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the CMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Shaibal Das Sumon and Sabbir Sadeq are known as the followers of Chattogram City's Awami League GS and former mayor AJM Nasir Uddin.

Kotwali PS OC Jahidul Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers have arrested a person in this connection and trying to identify and arrest the other culprits.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A housewife was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jarina Khatun, 40, wife of Abu Bakkar, a resident of Dukhipur Village under Daulatpur Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Aiyub Biswas of Biswaspara area in the union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abu Bakkar had been demanding dowry money from his wife's parents for long. As he did not get the money, Abu Bakkar often tortured his wife.

However, it was alleged that Abu Bakkar beat up Jarina Khatun in the afternoon, leaving her dead on the spot. He, later, hanged the body of his wife from the ceiling of a room in the house, and covered up the incident as suicide.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Daulatpur PS OC SM Jabid Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man was allegedly killed by his opponent in Raipura Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Dhan Mia, 55, son of late Abdus Samad Mia, was a resident of Bottalikandi Village under Banshkhali Union in the upazila. He was a fruit seller by profession.

The deceased's family and local sources said Dhan Mia went to a shop owned by one Liton at Bottalikandi Bazar in the evening after iftari to collect money. As Liton was not at shop at that time, Dhan Mia had an altercation with Main Uddin, an employee of the shop. At one stage of the altercation, Main Uddin hit him out of anger, which left Dhan Mia injured.

Later, injured Dhan Mia was taken to Raipura Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Banshgari Police Outpost Inspector Md Yusuf Ali confirmed the incident.

LALMONIRHAT: A man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Batrish Hazari area of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ayub Ali, 38, son of Abdul Matin, a resident of Hariswar area under Kaliganj Upazila in the district. He was a mobile phone trader at a local market in the upazila.

Kaliganj PS OC Golam Rasul said Ayub Ali was returning home from his shop at around 1am riding by a motorcycle. At that time, some men tailed Ayub's motorcycle and blocked his way on a desolate road adjacent to Dhananjoy Kechu Bari. They tried to snatch a bag containing money from his possession. When Ayub resisted, the miscreants stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the perpetrators of the crime and arrest them, the OC added.

BARISHAL: A young man was allegedly hacked to death by his rivals over a dispute centring drug peddling in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rony Molla, 30, son of Yasin Molla, a resident of Sonapur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said one Mamun and his men of the same area hacked Rony Molla with sharp weapons at his house over the dispute centring drug peddling at night, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Later, Rony Molla succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bakerganj Police Station OC Alauddin Milon confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: A youth was murdered by miscreants in Panchhari Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Samir Dutta Tripura, 27, son of Kamla Charan Tripura, was a resident of Ward No. 8 Heladhulapara Village under No. 4 Latiban Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Samir Dutta in Heladhulapara area at around 11:30pm, and hacked him with sharp weapon, leaving the youth dead on the spot.











