Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:30 AM
Man gets life term for killing uncle in Laxmipur

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Our Correspondent

LAXMIPUR, Apr 23: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his expatriate uncle in Sadar Upazila in 2018.
District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict at noon.
The condemned convict is Arif Hossain Rubel, son of Abu Jafar, a resident of Sreerampur Village under Duttapara Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.
The court also fined him Tk 10,000.
According to the prosecution, Arif Hossain Rubel stabbed his uncle Harunur Rashid following a previous enmity in Sreerampur area on February 19 in 2018, leaving him critically injured. Locals rescued him and took to Noakhali Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to Asian Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, Harunur Rashid succumbed to his injuries there the next day while undergoing treatment.   
The deceased's wife Sweety Akhter lodged a murder case accusing Rubel with Chandaganj Police Station.
Later, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and witnesses.
Public Prosecutor Advocate Jashim Uddin confirmed the matter.


