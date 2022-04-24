

Construction of Madaripur bus terminal not finished in 6 years

Town buses and minibuses are parked on road in the absence of terminal. It causes accidents frequently on the highway of the new bus terminal. It is being used as an unannounced bus terminal.

The expenditure has been increased by about Tk 1.5 crore to complete the terminal construction.

According to the Madaripur Municipal Office sources, the municipal authorities acquired 4.36 acres of land at Pakdi of Gaidi Mouza in Madaripur at Tk 2.46 crore. Alauddin Trading Co. Ltd. was given the work order of the three-storey modern bus terminal in November 2016, with the financial support of the World Bank.

The construction work was supposed to be completed by December in 2019. But contractor could not complete it timely. Later on, the municipal authorities extended the time for another two years.

The construction cost of the first phase was estimated at Tk 23.22 crore. Now it has increased to Tk 24. 46 crore.

Arifur Rahman, a resident of Madaripur, said, "I have been seeing the construction of a new bus stand for a long time. I don't know when the work will be completed."

Another resident in the town Sagar Hawladar said, the municipal authorities should manage completion of the construction. through the contractor. But the contractor has been working for fours, instead of one year. He added.

Mofizur Rahman Hawlader, general secretary of Madaripur District Bus and Minibus Owners' Association, said, "No one in the town can park the transport there as a new building has been constructed at the bus stand for the last four years."

Our transports have been put on town streets for the last six years; accidents are occurring at different times; and people are also suffering.

"We do not understand why the construction work was not completed over these years. We urge the municipal authorities to expedite the terminal construction and make it accessible to all, "he added.

Municipal Executive Engineer Abul Kalam Azad said, "The construction of the terminal has been hampered amid coronavirus and crisis of workers and materials."

But the construction work now nears completion; it is being upgraded; passengers will get very good quality service. But he declined to comment over increased construction cost.

Contractor Aman Biswas of Alauddin Trading Co. Ltd said, "We are working towards the goal of completing the bus terminal as soon as possible. It will not take us further a long time to finish it."

Mayor Khalid Hossain Iyad said, the modern bus terminal is being built in the style of foreign bus terminal. The construction of the bus terminal will be completed soon, he added.









