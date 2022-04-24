Four people found dead in three districts

Four people including a young woman and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Rajshahi and Bhola, in three days.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Birampur Upazila of the district on Friday and Saturday.

Police recovered the body of a female drug dealer from her residence in Birampur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Banya, 25, wife of Moshiur Rahman, a resident of Station Road area in Birampur Town. A number of cases were filed against him with Birampur Police Station (PS) earlier.

Police and local sources said neighbours spotted the body of Banya at her bedroom in the house at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur PS Sumon Kumar Mohanta confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken place after investigation in this connection.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from beside the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Highway in Birampur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted a blood stained man lying beside the Dinajpur-Gobindganj Highway in Durgapur area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police rescued him and took to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

However, the body was sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumar Mohonto confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the slaughtered body of a village doctor in Charghat Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Mannan, 60, a doctor of Kanojgari Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mannan went to a banana orchard near his house at around 9pm, but did not return home.

As he did not return for a long time, the family members went to the orchard and found him dead and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Several injury marks were found on the body of Abdul Mannan.

Charghat Model PS OC Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a minor boy in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sakib Hossain, 8, son of Al Amin, a resident of Meher Ali Munshi Bari in Kolakopa Village under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the family members found the dead body of Sakib the senseless body of his mother Runu Begum, 25, at a room in the house at around 10:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Injred Runu Begum was admitted to the hospital.

Police suspect that someone might have strangled Sakib and tried to kill Runu Begum entering the house at night.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Daulatkhan PS OC Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident.















