Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

29 selected for police constable positions in Rajbari

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Our Correspondent

RAJBARI, Apr 23: A total of 29 youths have beenselected for the police constable positions in the district recently.
Superintendent of Police (SP) MM Shakiluzzaman said that the recruitment process was held in a free and fair manner.
All processes for the recruitment have been transparent and corruption free, he added.
The processes of the recruitment started from March 9 and concluded on March 29, 2022. Those who were selected in five upazilas of the district, were: one from orphanage quota, one from Ansar, three from police, and seven from woman quotas while the rest were from general quota.
The SP further said, online application has been ensured with medical  test,  physical fitness, jump competition, racing, roof climbing, push-up, long jump, high jump, and dragging; written examination, psychological  test, and viva voce were also completed.
The total number of the applicants was 1,016. Of them, 29 have been qualified, the SP added.  
A three-member committee headed by the SP made the selections. two other committee members are Additional SP (Crime and Operation) Hossain Mohammad Rayhan from Manikganj District, and ASP (Bhangha Upazila Circle) Fahima Kader Chowdhury from Faridpur District.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Santhia farmers fetch profit from muskmelon farming
Two lovers ‘kill selves’ in Pirojpur
Lightning kills 3 in Noakhali, Sunamganj
Seven murdered in 7 dists
Man gets life term for killing uncle in Laxmipur
Construction of Madaripur bus terminal not finished in 6 years
Four people found dead in three districts
29 selected for police constable positions in Rajbari


Latest News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Japan: Tourist boat reported missing off coast
BGMEA urges NBR to ease business procedures for RMG sector
Beijing quiet as North Korea turns up the heat with missile tests
Ronaldo scores on return after death of son
Ukraine: Missile attack kills 5 in Odesa
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
Former Guinea president Conde released from house arrest
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Indonesia bans palm oil export from Apr 28
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Afghanistan mosque attack kills 33, injuries 43
FIR and Bangladesh
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
AL's character to blame BNP for its own misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft