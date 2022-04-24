29 selected for police constable positions in Rajbari

RAJBARI, Apr 23: A total of 29 youths have beenselected for the police constable positions in the district recently.

Superintendent of Police (SP) MM Shakiluzzaman said that the recruitment process was held in a free and fair manner.

All processes for the recruitment have been transparent and corruption free, he added.

The processes of the recruitment started from March 9 and concluded on March 29, 2022. Those who were selected in five upazilas of the district, were: one from orphanage quota, one from Ansar, three from police, and seven from woman quotas while the rest were from general quota.

The SP further said, online application has been ensured with medical test, physical fitness, jump competition, racing, roof climbing, push-up, long jump, high jump, and dragging; written examination, psychological test, and viva voce were also completed.

The total number of the applicants was 1,016. Of them, 29 have been qualified, the SP added.

A three-member committee headed by the SP made the selections. two other committee members are Additional SP (Crime and Operation) Hossain Mohammad Rayhan from Manikganj District, and ASP (Bhangha Upazila Circle) Fahima Kader Chowdhury from Faridpur District.









