Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:30 AM
Eight killed in road mishaps in 5 dists

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Our Correspondents

Eight people have been killed in separate road accidents in five districts- Gopalganj, Dinajpur, Madaripur, Noakhali and Rajshahi, in three days.
GOPALGANJ: Two people including a university student were killed in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahim Masud, 20, a student of Daffodil University in Dhaka and son of Abdur Rahman of Khalishpur in Khulna, and Atiqul Islam, 21.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kashiani Police Station (PS) Sajib Kumar Mandal said Masud along with his friend Atiqul was going to Khulna from Dhaka in the morning riding by a motorcycle.
On their way, a microbus coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Majra Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 9am, which left Masud dead on the spot and Atiqul seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Atiqul dead.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to Bhanga Highway PS, the SI added.  
DINAJPUR: A school teacher was killed in a road accident in the district town on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Bimal Chandra Roy, 46, a resident of No 8 Shankarpur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district. He was a teacher at Godagari Government Primary School.
Advocate Indrajit Kumar Roy Anik said a three-wheeler hit his motorcycle at Dinajpur Government College crossing at around 10:30pm when he along with Bimal was returning to house.
Bimal fell off on the road from motorcycle. At that time, a truck ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Kotwali PS OC Krishan confirmed the incident.
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A man was killed as a bus ran over him in Nolgora area under Shibchar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Mannan Fakir, a resident of Kutubpur area in the upazila.
Police sources said Mannan fell from a van after a bus hit it in Nolgora area in the evening, which left him critically injured.
Critically injured Mannan was then taken to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibchar PS Md Miraj Hossain confirmed the incident.
NOAKHALI: Three persons were killed when a power tiller plunged into a ditch in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Belal Hossain, 26, son of Abdul Malek, Rubel, 25, son of Abdul Quddus, and Delwar Hossain, 15, son Abdul Mannan. All of the deceased were residents of Tamarddi area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a power tiller lost control over its steering and fell into a roadside ditch in Bejugolia area on the way to Ochkhali Bazar from Tamruddi, which left its driver and two helpers dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene and sent those to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Hatiya PS OC Amir Hossain confirmed the incident.
RAJSHAHI: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Majed, 30, son of Khorshed, a resident of Sarengpur Village under Godagari Upazila.
Local sources said a speeding truck hit Majed in Aliganj area on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, locals rescued him and rushed to a local hospital, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Rajpara PS OC Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident.


