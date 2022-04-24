Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

What you need to know about France's presidential poll

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

PARIS, Apr 23: Sunday's vote will determine whether the pro-European centrist President Emmanuel Macron or the far-right, anti-immigration Marine Le Pen governs France for the next five years.
* WHO WILL WIN?
Opinion polls point to Macron as the likely winner but with a much smaller margin than in 2017, when he beat Le Pen with 66.1% of the vote. A Le Pen win cannot be ruled out, even if it is the less likely of the two           scenarios.
* WHAT WILL BE DECISIVE?
Who do voters dislike or fear the most? Neither candidate has enough diehard supporters to take them to power. So the key is to convince voters the other candidate is worse, with Macron honing in on fears of the far-right and Le Pen banking on voter disenchantment with her opponent's record in power.
- The decisions of left-wing voters will be crucial to the outcome. Macron's style and policies have upset many on the left and he will find it harder than in 2017 to win enough of them over and keep the far-right out of power.
* WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
Whoever wins on Sunday will only have done so after a bitter, divisive campaign and probably with a small majority.
If Macron wins, he would face a difficult second mandate, with little to no grace period and voters of all stripes likely to take to the streets over his plan to continue pro-business reforms, including on pensions.
If Le Pen wins, a radical change of France's domestic and international policies would be expected, and street protests could start immediately.
Either way, one of the winner's first challenges will be to win the June parliamentary elections.
* WHAT ARE THE MAIN ISSUES FOR VOTERS?
- Purchasing power is voters' top concern, following a huge increase in energy prices and rising inflation. Le Pen has successfully focused her campaign on the issue.
- The election campaign started amid the war in Ukraine. Polls showed an initial boost for Macron, but that has waned.
- Surveys show voters are unhappy with Macron's economic policy, but unemployment is at its lowest in years and those polled don't think any of his opponents would do      better.
- How Macron handled the COVID-19 pandemic could also play a role.
* WHEN DO WE KNOW WHO WON?
- Voting starts at 0600 GMT, on April 24.
- At 1800 GMT, voting ends, exit polls are published and French TV will announce the predicted winner. Official results trickle in through the evening, but the exit polls are usually reliable.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
What you need to know about France's presidential poll
People wait to vote in the second round of the French Elections
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III holds candles
Loyalists turn on Lanka PM as protest pressure grows
Iran-Saudi talks resume in Iraq
UK PM says Ukraine war could last until end of 2023
France winds up election campaign of fear and loathing
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine


Latest News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Japan: Tourist boat reported missing off coast
BGMEA urges NBR to ease business procedures for RMG sector
Beijing quiet as North Korea turns up the heat with missile tests
Ronaldo scores on return after death of son
Ukraine: Missile attack kills 5 in Odesa
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
Former Guinea president Conde released from house arrest
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Indonesia bans palm oil export from Apr 28
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Afghanistan mosque attack kills 33, injuries 43
FIR and Bangladesh
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
AL's character to blame BNP for its own misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft