Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barca crush Wolfsburg in Champions League before women's record crowd

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

BARCELONA, APR 23: Holders Barcelona continued their torrid scoring form as they tore Wolfsburg apart in the first half of their women's Champions League semi-final on the way to a 5-1 first leg win at the Camp Nou on Friday.
Before a women's world record crowd of 91,648 at the Camp Nou, Barcelona repeatedly caught Wolfsburg flat footed in the first half.
"One of the keys was to start off well and get the crowd involved. Both attitude and our level of play were the best we could give and the crowd pushed us on to do that. We had three chances in the opening five minutes, which helped us and demoralised the opponent," said Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez.
The attendance broke the record of 91,553 set three weeks ago at the Camp Nou as Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.
"We will remember this as we grow old. It's so special to experience a day like this," said Barcelona midfielder Patricia Guijarro.
The Wolfsburg captain agreed.
"For women's soccer, it's extraordinary," said Dominique Janssen.
Barcelona scored 146 goals in 27 matches as they won the Spanish league title and had hit 32 in the Champions League, but they had not scored in four previous meetings with Wolfsburg.
After two minutes, Aitana Bonmati changed that. Left back Fridolina Rolfo lofted a free kick from deep in the Barcelona half into the gap behind the Wolfsburg centre backs, as they turned ponderously and uncertainly, Bonmati scampered past and tucked the ball home.
"We knew what their shortcomings were defensively," said Giraldez.
Caroline Graham Hansen added a second after 10 minutes. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic stole the ball and played it into the Norwegian who had plenty of time to pick her finish.
In the 33rd minute, Marta Torrejon cut in from the right and once again was allowed time to choose between team-mates in front of goal, cutting the ball back to Jennifer Hermoso, who curled a shot into the far corner.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Top-ranked Ko shares Los Angeles LPGA lead with Hataoka
Seville lives to the rhythm of football: Nabil Fekir
Barca crush Wolfsburg in Champions League before women's record crowd
ManU will need 'open-heart surgery' under Ten Hag, says Rangnick
Alcaraz defeats Tsitsipas to reach Barcelona semi-finals
Swiatek powers past Raducanu for 21st successive win and into Stuttgart semis
Hamilton ready to invest in Chelsea takeover bid
Mohamed Salah undecided over Liverpool future


Latest News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Japan: Tourist boat reported missing off coast
BGMEA urges NBR to ease business procedures for RMG sector
Beijing quiet as North Korea turns up the heat with missile tests
Ronaldo scores on return after death of son
Ukraine: Missile attack kills 5 in Odesa
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
Former Guinea president Conde released from house arrest
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Indonesia bans palm oil export from Apr 28
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Afghanistan mosque attack kills 33, injuries 43
FIR and Bangladesh
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
AL's character to blame BNP for its own misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft