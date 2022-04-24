Neer takes solo lead after 5th round

Int'l Rating ChessCandidate Master Manon Reja Neer of Uttara Central Chess Club took solo lead in the points table with 4.5 points after the fifth round games of Invitational International Rating Chess tournament now being held at the Bangladesh Chess Federation hall room.

Five Players are sharing the second position with four points.

They are International Master Mohammad Minhaz Uddin, FIDE Master Sheikh Nasir Ahmed and Candidate Master Sharif Hossain of Bangladesh Navy, FIDE Master Syed Mahfuzur Rahman of Janata Bank Officer Welfare Society and Shafiq Ahmed of Sheikh Russel Chess Club.

Seven players are sharing the third position with 3.5 points.

They are FIDE Master Khandaker Aminul and FIDE Master Mohammad Javed, Anata Choudhury of Rupali Bank Krira Parisad, Jabed Al Azad of Manha's Castle, Candidate Master Mohammad Jamal Uddin of Sultana Kamal Smirity Pathagar Sariatullah and Nasim Hossain Bhuiyan of Sonali Bank Sports and Recreation Club. -BSS









