Bangladesh lose to Taipei

It was another frustrating day for as Bangladesh archery team featuring Sagor Islam and Diya Siddique lost to Chinese Taipei in the Archery World Cup 2022 stage-1 now being held in Antalya, Turkey.

Held on Friday last night, Bangladesh lost by 0-6 sets to Taipei in the recurve mixed team event elimination ( knock out) round pre quarterfinal though Bangladesh managed a commanding victory after beating Romania by 5-1 sets in the round of 1/12 match on way to their pre quarter final stage.

In the recurve men's singles event elimination (knock out ) round, Sagor Islam moved to the round of sixteen beating his Indonesian rival Salsabilla Riau by 7-1 sets while Hakim Ahmed Rubel lost to his Italian rival Nespoli Mauro by 1-7 sets in the round of 1/32 match.

Ace archer Ruman Sana continued his dismal form as he lost to his Turkey's rival Maras Efe G?rkan by 5-6 sets, after the first phase ended in a 5-5 sets draw.

Meanwhile, Sagor Islam lost to his Ukraine's rival Kozhokar Ivan by 2-6 sets in the round of sixteen in the elimination round.

In the recurve women's team event elimination round matches, Diya Siddique lost to her Slovenia rival Umer Ana by 4-6 sets, Famida Sultana Nesha lost to her French rival Adiceom Audrey by 5-6 sets and Nasrin Akter lost to her Chinese Taipei rival Peng Chia-Mao by 0-6 sets.

The Bangladesh archery team is expected to return home on Monday (April 25). -BSS












