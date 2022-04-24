Video
Archery World Cup stage-1

Bangladesh lose to Taipei

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

It was another frustrating day for as Bangladesh archery team featuring Sagor Islam and Diya Siddique lost to Chinese Taipei in the Archery World Cup 2022 stage-1 now being held in Antalya, Turkey.
Held on Friday last night, Bangladesh lost by 0-6 sets to Taipei in the recurve mixed team event elimination ( knock out) round pre quarterfinal though Bangladesh managed a commanding victory after beating Romania by 5-1 sets in the round of 1/12 match on way to their pre quarter final stage.
In the recurve men's singles event elimination (knock out ) round, Sagor Islam moved to the round of sixteen beating his Indonesian rival Salsabilla Riau by 7-1 sets while Hakim Ahmed Rubel lost to his Italian rival Nespoli Mauro by 1-7 sets in the round of 1/32 match.
Ace archer Ruman Sana continued his dismal form as he lost to his Turkey's rival Maras Efe G?rkan by 5-6 sets, after the first phase ended in a 5-5 sets draw.
Meanwhile, Sagor Islam lost to his Ukraine's rival Kozhokar Ivan by 2-6 sets in the round of sixteen in the elimination round.
In the recurve women's team event elimination round matches, Diya Siddique lost to her Slovenia rival Umer Ana by 4-6 sets, Famida Sultana Nesha lost to her French rival Adiceom Audrey by 5-6 sets and Nasrin Akter lost to her Chinese Taipei rival Peng Chia-Mao by 0-6 sets.
The Bangladesh archery team is expected to return home on Monday (April 25).     -BSS


