Bashundhara Kings' opportunity to take revenge

The second phase of Bangladesh Premier League is rolling today (Sunday) when current topper Bashundhara Kings is facing Swadhinata Krira Sangha in Rajshahi venue to which the team lost its first phase match by 1-2 margin.

The match between Bashundhara and Swadhinata boys will kick off at 3:30 pm at Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi.

The Bashundhara boys outsmarted all the opponents except the Swadhinata boys in the first phase. But the fans like to mark that defeat as a misfortune for Bashundhara Kings. Although Swadhinata KS could defeat the stronger opponent in the first match, the team failed to win all the remaining matches. With a single win and three draw matches, the Swadhinata boys have six points in their collection. Bashundhara boys, on the other hand, are at the top place with 26 points from 11 matches.

Considering all the facts, the match on Sunday is going to be a wonderful opportunity for the Bashundhara boys to take revenge on the Swadhinata boys for the defeat in the first phase match. At the same time, for Swadhinata boys, it would be a great chance to get back on track. After all, they were the only ones in the gang who outplayed Bashundhara Kings in the league this season. Who knows they may have a good return. In Football, anything is possible.











