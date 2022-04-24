

Business America uncovers publication on successful Bangladeshis in USA

It is now available in the market through all Business America Facebook Page, Websites, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube, says a press release.

The unique compilation has incorporated notable personalities across multiple sectors that contribute to world development.

Professionals living in USA since decades have been brought under one umbrella to define their union as expatriate Bangladeshis.

The issue has included careerists in the field of Politics and Policy making, IT, Agriculture, Education and Research, Film and Media, Trade and Commerce, Health and Insurance, Engineering, Pharmaceuticals, Law, Manufacturing, Leasing, Management, Food, Science, Entrepreneurship, Hospitality, Textile, Real Estate, Robotics, Digital Wallet, Banking and Finance & Investment.

Business America, head quartered in New York, with a worldwide circulation of 10,000 copies publishes portfolios of business spearheads who are or have worked their way to the top through sheer hard work and dedication.

