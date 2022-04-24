Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Business America uncovers publication on successful Bangladeshis in USA

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Observer Desk

Business America uncovers publication on successful Bangladeshis in USA

Business America uncovers publication on successful Bangladeshis in USA

Business America, a USA based business magazine, announced its latest publication titled '100 Successful Bangladeshis in USA'.
It is now available in the market through all Business America Facebook Page, Websites, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube, says a press release.
The unique compilation has incorporated notable personalities across multiple sectors that contribute to world development.
Professionals living in USA since decades have been brought under one umbrella to define their union as expatriate Bangladeshis.
The issue has included careerists in the field of Politics and Policy making, IT, Agriculture, Education and Research, Film and Media, Trade and Commerce, Health and Insurance, Engineering, Pharmaceuticals, Law, Manufacturing, Leasing, Management, Food, Science, Entrepreneurship, Hospitality, Textile, Real Estate, Robotics, Digital Wallet, Banking and Finance & Investment.
Business America, head quartered in New York, with a worldwide circulation of 10,000 copies publishes portfolios of business spearheads who are or have worked their way to the top through sheer hard work and dedication.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business America uncovers publication on successful Bangladeshis in USA
FOSA hosts Eid Charity Fair in city
Physically challenged Tamanna made goodwill ambassador of BUHS
Russia-Ukraine talks have stalled: Lavrov
Kenya's former president Kibaki dead at 90
Spain reopens embassy in Kyiv
Russian actions in Ukraine may amount to war crimes: UN
Russian success in Ukraine ‘hinges on Mariupol’: governor


Latest News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Japan: Tourist boat reported missing off coast
BGMEA urges NBR to ease business procedures for RMG sector
Beijing quiet as North Korea turns up the heat with missile tests
Ronaldo scores on return after death of son
Ukraine: Missile attack kills 5 in Odesa
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
Former Guinea president Conde released from house arrest
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Indonesia bans palm oil export from Apr 28
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Afghanistan mosque attack kills 33, injuries 43
FIR and Bangladesh
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
AL's character to blame BNP for its own misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft