Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:27 AM
FOSA hosts Eid Charity Fair in city

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Foreign Office Spouses Association (FOSA), a not-for-profit organisation, organized an Eid Charity Mela (Fair) in the capital on Saturday.
Selina Momen, chief patron of FOSA and wife of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, inaugurated the Eid Charity Mela at the Foreign Service Academy (FSA) auditorium at Bailey Road.
The day-long fair showcased and sold traditional and boutique products of Bangladesh.
Besides, products from different countries of the world collected through Bangladesh missions were also showcased.     -UNB


