Sunday, 24 April, 2022
Physically challenged Tamanna made goodwill ambassador of BUHS

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Observer Desk

Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Faridul Alam, gives reception to Tamanna Nura, a physically challenged girl. photo: observer

Bangladesh University of Health Sciences (BUHS) announced Tamanna Nura, a physically challenged genius girl as its good-will ambassador.
Prof Dr Faridul Alam, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university formally announced her name as the good will ambassador in recognition to her extraordinary talents amid her life-long hardships.
The university will also award her full-scholarship during her education in Microbiology and Immunology Honours programme.
Tamanna Nura has one leg with no arms from her birth; though she achieved GPA-5 in all of her public examinations including HSC in 2022 by writing with her one leg.
She started her journey for higher education from BUHS. In honour of Tamanna and her parents, a reception ceremony was held at the Ibrahim Auditorium of the university on Saturday 23 April 2022 while the Vice-Chancellor of BUHS was in chair.
Treasurer, deans of all faculties and her father Rowshan Ali addressed on the occasion.
Teachers, students and employees of the university were present in the program. Prof Alam said, Tamanna Nura has made series of academic success by tackling her physical obstacles, the university will provide full-scholarship in her study and ram would be built for her movement.
He added that BUHS would provide optimum waivers to the students with special needs for their bright future.


« PreviousNext »

