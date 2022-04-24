24 brick kilns in one union raise airborne diseases

Twenty four brick kilns at Rahmatpur union in Barisal's Babuganj upazila are home to cause an immense amount of air pollution.

Local people complained of catching various airborne diseases including shortness of breath.

Moreover, the pollution has started to leave its effects on plants and soil in the area.

The information was disclosed by the speakers at a day-long discussion on brickfields and the current environmental organized by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) in Barisal on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by HM Abul Kalam while Lincoln Bayen, the divisional coordinator of BELA delivered the welcome speech.

The kilns are flouting government rules which make it mandatory for them to build 12- feet high chimneys, speakers said.

Bricks are manufactured in brick kilns that emit very harmful gases which affect the human health, environment and economy.

The diseases related to skin, and respiratory system has created a lot of problems for the humans and animals. According to experts and professionals, one of the main causes of the environment and health related problems is brick kiln. It is very important to identify the brick kilns and emissions that are extremely harmful for the environment and human health.