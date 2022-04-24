Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

24 brick kilns in one union raise airborne diseases

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

Twenty four brick kilns at Rahmatpur union in Barisal's Babuganj upazila are home to cause an immense amount of air pollution.
Local people complained of catching various airborne diseases including shortness of breath.
Moreover, the pollution has started to leave its effects on plants and soil in the area.
The information was disclosed by the speakers at a day-long discussion on brickfields and the current environmental organized by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) in Barisal on Friday.
The meeting was chaired by HM Abul Kalam while Lincoln Bayen, the divisional coordinator of BELA delivered the welcome speech.
The kilns are flouting government rules which make it mandatory for them to build 12- feet high chimneys, speakers said.
Bricks are manufactured in brick kilns that emit very harmful gases which affect the human health, environment and economy.
The diseases related to skin, and respiratory system has created a lot of problems for the humans and animals. According to experts and professionals, one of the main causes of the environment and health related problems is brick kiln. It is very important to identify the brick kilns and emissions that are extremely harmful for the environment and human health.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
24 brick kilns in one union raise airborne diseases
BD, SL need to be seen as strategic partners: Envoy
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressing
Post of secretary in municipalities renamed CEO
India wants to be friends with west but needs Russian help, says official
BCL leader, 5 others held for cheating in teachers’ recruitment test
32,904 homeless families to get houses as PM’s Eid gift
A team of National Consumer Rights Protection fines a shop


Latest News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Japan: Tourist boat reported missing off coast
BGMEA urges NBR to ease business procedures for RMG sector
Beijing quiet as North Korea turns up the heat with missile tests
Ronaldo scores on return after death of son
Ukraine: Missile attack kills 5 in Odesa
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
Former Guinea president Conde released from house arrest
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Indonesia bans palm oil export from Apr 28
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Afghanistan mosque attack kills 33, injuries 43
FIR and Bangladesh
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
AL's character to blame BNP for its own misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft