Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:26 AM
Post of secretary in municipalities renamed CEO

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

The secretaries of municipalities will now be known as 'Chief Executive Officer (CEO)' of the local government bodies as the government has changed the name of rank as per the amended Local Government (Municipality) Act, 2022 passed in the parliament in its last session.
The Local Government Division, the supervising authority of the local government bodies, has issued a circular on Thursday changing the name of the municipality secretaries.
The circular, signed by LGD Deputy Secretary Mohammad Faruk Hossain, said that as per the amended law, the name of the post of municipality secretary would be replaced with the name of CEO.
The authorities concerned have been requested to take necessary steps in this regards.
According to LGD officials, the initiative of changing the name of municipality secretaries was taken to keep the post of a 'secretary' reserved for the ministries and divisions, so that no confusion can be created with the post of secretaries.
Following the initiative, all posts of secretaries in the departments or any other authorities of the government will be replaced as CEO or Executive Officer instead of a secretary. The post of a secretary will only be reserved for the ministries and divisions.


