Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:26 AM
BCL leader, 5 others held for cheating in teachers’ recruitment test

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

MAGURA, Apr 23: Police have arrested six people including a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) from Magura town for their involvement in cheating in the teachers' recruitment test on Friday.
The arrestees are BCL president of the Hossain Shaheed government Suhrawardy College wing Fahim Faisal Rabbi, his cousin Iftekharul Islam Tito, four examinees- Tarana Afroz, Amirul Islam Sohail, Ismat Ara Jharna and Shahnaz Begum.
According to police, a mobile conferencing device in the form of a banking credit card was recovered after searching examinee Tarana Afroz at AG Academy School exam center in Magura Sadar upazila on Friday. Others  were arrested on the basis of her information.
Executive Magistrate Sreepur Upazila AC Land Shamananda Kundu, who was in- charge of the Magura AG Academy School exam center, said a digital device with a mobile SIM was recovered from an examinee named Tarana Afroz.
At that time, two small bluetooth audio devices were also found attached to her body.
The examinee admitted that answers to the questions were supposed to be provided via those devices. She was handed over to the police for her involvement in the fraud, he said.
After arresting the examinee, Magura DB police raided various exam centers and arrested the fraud gang   members.     -UNB


