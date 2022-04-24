Video
Sunday, 24 April, 2022
32,904 homeless families to get houses as PM’s Eid gift

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

A total of 32,904 homeless families will receive houses from the Prime Minister as a gift before Eid. On April 26, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over these to the homeless and landless. She will join the video conference from Ganobhaban, her official residence, and hand over the house keys along with the land deeds.
Earlier, on April 24, Senior Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Tofazzal Hossain Mia will give a detailed briefing on the issue. This information was given in a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.
Semi-pucca houses before Eid - this Eid will add an extra dimension to the joy of these landless-homeless people.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the houses have been constructed with land ownership for the landless-homeless in the third phase under the Ashrayan-2 project. In this phase, more than 65,000 families will get the gift house of the Prime Minister. It is known that the structure of the third stage is changing a lot compared to the first and second stages. Expenditure has been increased. That is why houses will be strong and durable. One lakh 17 thousand and 329 houses have already been provided to the landless and homeless in the first and second phase under Ashrayan-2 project. They were given semi-pucca houses with two decimals land ownership. It had a kitchen and toilet. There was also a place for raising poultry and growing vegetables in the yard.


