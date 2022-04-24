Karnaphuli River survey report to be presented today

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 23: Preliminary reports on the survey of "Karnaphuli Hydrologic and Hydraulic Study" by the British experts will be presented to the management of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) today and tomorrow.

After presentation of the study report, CPA will decide to increase the both draft and length of the vessel for berthing at the jetties.

Currently, a vessel with 9.5 metre draft and 190 metre length can take berth at the CPA jetties.

The existing draft and length had been increased in 2015 by the CPA. But earlier a vessel with 8.5 metre and 180 metre length could take berth at CPA jetties.

CPA sources said, upon completion of the study and the presentation of the report, the authority may take decision for increasing the draft and length of the vessel for taking berth at CPA jetties.

A reliable source said that the Study report may recommend the vessel for berthing with 10.5 metre draft and 200 metre length.

But sources said that the CPA might take decision for berthing of the vessel with 10 metre draft and 200 metre length.

Sources claimed that would be the largest ever vessel for taking berth at CPA jetties. The vessels with over CPA accepted draft and length anchored in the Outer anchorage for lighterage of the goods at deep sea.

Meanwhile, the CPA had appointed a British company "H R Wellingford" to conduct a survey of Karnaphuli River on a larger scale on November 18 in 2020. The CPA had taken the initiative after a long 60 years. Such a large scale had been conducted in 1961.

On the basis of the survey, future development works of the Chattogram Port will be taken up. Every decisions of development of any project will be taken up on the basis of the survey report.

An exact and proper guideline will be formulated for all activities of the port on the recommendations and suggestions of the survey report.

The dredging would be conducted from Kaptai dam to Kutubdia, if needed after the survey.

The survey of the Karnaphuli River from Kaptai Dam to Kutubdia, stretching nearly 210 kilometres began in January in 2021. The study was scheduled to be completed by ten months after the agreement was signed. So, the time schedule of the project was supposed to conclude on October in 2021. But the schedule had been extended further to June 2022 next due to pandemic.

