BNP to probe New Market clashes, announces countrywide demo Tuesday



BNP will stage rallies in all metropolitan cities, including in the capital, on April 26, demanding the release of arrested BNP leader Makbul Hossain and withdrawal of ‘false cases’ filed by police in connection with the clashes in the city’s New Market area.







BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme at a press conference at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office, UNB reports.







He said the programme was taken at a virtual meeting of the party standing committee held on Friday.







Fakhrul said their meeting also decided to form a three-member probe committee to unearth the real truth by investigating the incidents of violence in the New Market area.



He said the BNP standing committee strongly demanded the arrest of the real perpetrators by releasing Makbul and withdrawal of the false cases filed with a ‘political motive’.





GY

