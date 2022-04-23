Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 8:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

PM urges joint Asia-Pacific action to meet water-related challenges

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 1:23 PM  Count : 305
Observer Online Desk

PM urges joint Asia-Pacific action to meet water-related challenges

PM urges joint Asia-Pacific action to meet water-related challenges



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday urged the Asia-Pacific countries to combine forces to share good practices, knowledge and technologies to help address their water related common challenges.

She made the call in a video statement that was played in the Fourth Asia-Pacific Water Summit held at Kumamoto in Japan.

She also said that a basin-wise approach is needed to manage the waters of trans-boundary rivers, reports UNB.

"We attach importance to regional or sub-regional cooperation, including for hydro-power generation and transmission," she said.

Hasina said that the today's human beings are accountable to the future generations to deliver on their international commitments on water, including the water related SDGs.

"Our youths must be empowered so that they can become responsible actors for water inclusiveness, efficiency and sustainability," she said.

The PM said that water is vital for life and it is fundamental for sustainable development and for promoting a culture of peace.

"We need to ensure sound water management to 'build back better' from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," she added.

She recalled that in 2016, she was a member of the UN High-level Panel on Water that adopted a 'Call to Action'.

"The mid-term review of the Water Action Decade next year will provide us a platform in implementing the action agenda," she said adding that the Kumamoto Declaration will be a useful contribution to that process.

In Bangladesh, she said, the government has taken an inclusive, whole-of-society approach to water management where more than 85 per cent of its people have access to safe drinking water and improved sanitation facilities.

"We have almost ended open defecation. Our fight against water-borne diseases is a continuous effort. From next month, we shall administer 2.3 million cholera vaccines in the capital city," she said.

The premier also said that Bangladesh is considered a "role model" in water related disaster management.

She mentioned that the investments in flood embankments, cyclone shelters, coastal polders, green belts, floating agriculture, river dredging, urban storm water drainage systems have increased Bangladesh's resilience.

"We have benefited from developing early warning systems and community-based interventions. Our floodplain management aims at managing the seasonal variations in water availability," she said.

The prime minister said that Bangladesh has drawn up a cross-sectoral Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 to work towards a resilient and prosperous delta.

She said that the government is hosting an International Financing Conference next month for mobilizing resources for implementing projects under the Plan.

"We look forward to using the sediment loads flowing into the Bay of Bengal for reclaiming and elevating lands in our coastal areas. Bangladesh also stands ready to harness the untapped potentials of Blue Economy," she said.

Talking about the climate change issue, Hasina said that Bangladesh is aware of the immense impacts of climate change on water.

"We see growing saline intrusion in our coastal areas. We also see a sharp decline in ground water level in some parts of the country. Our government is giving emphasis on nature-based solutions, including on rainwater harvesting," she added.

In this regard, she said that the scientists have been working on developing salinity and water-resistant, and drought-tolerant crops, and already invented a number of varieties.

"We are taking an eco-system based approach to protecting our wetlands. We recognize our rivers to be living entities," she said.

Kumamoto City of Japan and Asia-Pacific Water Forum (APWF) Jointly organised the Summit under tye theme 'Water for Sustainable Development -Best Practices and the Next Generation'.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
32,904 homeless families to get houses as PM's gifts before Eid
FOSA hosts Eid Charity Fair in city
Looting on in the name of toll at ferry ghats: Jatri Kalyan Samity
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Eid holidaymakers likely to face tough journey on Dhaka-Paturia highway
BNP to probe New Market clashes, announces countrywide demo Tuesday
PM urges joint Asia-Pacific action to meet water-related challenges
Country has no strong opposition due to conspiracies of dictators: Joy


Latest News
32,904 homeless families to get houses as PM's gifts before Eid
Three held with cannabis in Habiganj
Rajshahi city Jamaat secretay held over vandalism
Surveyor's bribery video goes viral in Rajshahi
FOSA hosts Eid Charity Fair in city
Sri Lanka minister announces support for street protests
BCL leader, 5 others held for cheating in teachers' recruitment test
One held with Yaba pills and heroin in Dinajpur
Israel closes crossing to Gaza workers after rocket attacks
20 arrested on different charges in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Japan consumer prices jump
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Three killed as power tiller falls in Noakhali ditch
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft