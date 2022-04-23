4544.17 metric tonne of VGF rice allocated for Kishoreganj

A total of 4544.17 metric tonne rice has been allocated under the special Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme to assist the poor people in Kishoreganj district ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.







The government through the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has allocated the rice for distribution among 4,54,417 poor and distressed families in all the 13 upazilas and eight pourashavas in the district.







Of the total rice, 4282.300 metric tonne will be distributed among 428230 VGF card holder families in 13 upazilas of the district and rest 261.870 metric tonne rice will be distributed among 26187 VGP card holder families in eight pourashavas of the district before Eid-ul-Fitr, District Relief and Rehabilitation official said.







As per direction and supervision of the district administration the concerned upazila administrations with assistance of local public representatives and union level committees have been preparing to distribute the rice among the listed VGF card holder families.







District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Kishoreganj Md. Lutfur Rahman said distribution of the VGF rice will be completed by April 28 so that the beneficiary poor and distressed families could celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festivity.







“Each of the selected beneficiary family will get 10 kg VGF rice packed in a sack this time in 108 Ups under 13 upazilas and eight pourashavas,” he said.







Under the programme, 307.150 metric tonne of rice will be distributed among 30715 VGF card holder families in Itna upazila, 251.360 metric tonne among 25136 families in Mithamoin, 295.190 metric tonne among 29519 families in Austagram, 245.170 metric tonne among 24517 families in Tarail, 235.860 metric tonne among 23586 families in Nikli, 449.730 metric tonne among 44973 families in Karimganj, 294.090 metric tonne among 29409 families in Hossainpur, 503.190 metric tonne among 50319 families in Katiadi, 155.260 metric tonne among 15526 families in Bhairab, 353.390 metric tonne among 35339 families in Bajitpur, 351.820 metric tonne among 35182 families in Pakundia, 561.060 metric tonne among 56106 families in Kishoreganj Sadar and 279.030 tonne among 27903 VGF card holder families in Kuliarchar upazilas.







In addition to this, 46.210 metric tonne special VGF rice will be distributed among 4621 distressed families each in Kishoreganj and Bhairab municipality, 30.810 metric tonne of rice will be distributed among 3081 families each in Bajitpur, Karimganj, Kaitiadi, Kuliarchar and Hossainpur municipality and 15.400 metric tonne of rice will be distributed among 1540 families each in Pakundia municipality in the district.







