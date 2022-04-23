Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 8:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

4544.17 metric tonne of VGF rice allocated for Kishoreganj

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 1:01 PM  Count : 249
Observer Correspondent

A total of 4544.17 metric tonne rice has been allocated under the special Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme to assist the poor people in Kishoreganj district ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

The government through the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has allocated the rice for distribution among 4,54,417 poor and distressed families in all the 13 upazilas and eight pourashavas in the district.

Of the total rice, 4282.300 metric tonne will be distributed among 428230 VGF card holder families in 13 upazilas of the district and rest 261.870 metric tonne rice will be distributed among 26187 VGP card holder families in eight pourashavas of the district before Eid-ul-Fitr, District Relief and Rehabilitation official said.

As per direction and supervision of the district administration the concerned upazila administrations with assistance of local public representatives and union level committees have been preparing to distribute the rice among the listed VGF card holder families.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Kishoreganj Md. Lutfur Rahman said distribution of the VGF rice will be completed by April 28 so that the beneficiary poor and distressed families could celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festivity.

“Each of the selected beneficiary family will get 10 kg VGF rice packed in a sack this time in 108 Ups under 13 upazilas and eight pourashavas,” he said.

Under the programme, 307.150 metric tonne of rice will be distributed among 30715 VGF card holder families in Itna upazila, 251.360 metric tonne among 25136 families in Mithamoin, 295.190 metric tonne among 29519 families in Austagram, 245.170 metric tonne among 24517 families in Tarail, 235.860 metric tonne among 23586 families in Nikli, 449.730 metric tonne among 44973 families in Karimganj, 294.090 metric tonne among 29409 families in Hossainpur, 503.190 metric tonne among 50319 families in Katiadi, 155.260 metric tonne among 15526 families in Bhairab, 353.390 metric tonne among 35339 families in Bajitpur, 351.820 metric tonne among 35182 families in Pakundia, 561.060 metric tonne among 56106 families in Kishoreganj Sadar and 279.030 tonne among 27903 VGF card holder families in Kuliarchar upazilas.

In addition to this, 46.210 metric tonne special VGF rice will be distributed among 4621 distressed families each in Kishoreganj and Bhairab municipality, 30.810 metric tonne of rice will be distributed among 3081 families each in Bajitpur, Karimganj, Kaitiadi, Kuliarchar and Hossainpur municipality and 15.400 metric tonne of rice will be distributed among 1540 families each in Pakundia municipality in the district.

LRR/GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three held with cannabis in Habiganj
Rajshahi city Jamaat secretay held over vandalism
Surveyor's bribery video goes viral in Rajshahi
BCL leader, 5 others held for cheating in teachers' recruitment test
One held with Yaba pills and heroin in Dinajpur
20 arrested on different charges in Joypurhat
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Female drug dealer's body recovered in Dinajpur


Latest News
32,904 homeless families to get houses as PM's gifts before Eid
Three held with cannabis in Habiganj
Rajshahi city Jamaat secretay held over vandalism
Surveyor's bribery video goes viral in Rajshahi
FOSA hosts Eid Charity Fair in city
Sri Lanka minister announces support for street protests
BCL leader, 5 others held for cheating in teachers' recruitment test
One held with Yaba pills and heroin in Dinajpur
Israel closes crossing to Gaza workers after rocket attacks
20 arrested on different charges in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Japan consumer prices jump
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Three killed as power tiller falls in Noakhali ditch
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft