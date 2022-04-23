BCL leader stabbed dead in Chattogram

Askar bin Tareq



A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League was stabbed to death during a clash between two groups at Jamalkhan area in Chattogram on Friday night.







The deceased was idnetifed as Askar bin Tareq alias Ivan, 18, son of SM Tareq, a resident of Enayet Bazar area in the city. He was religious affairs secretary of BCL’s Jamalkhan ward unit.







Police said the supporters of Jamalkhan ward councillor Shaibal Das Sumon and BCL’s Chattogram city unit general secretary Sabbir Sadek had been at loggerheads for long over establishing supremacy in the area. As a sequel to it, both groups locked into altercation in Andarkilla area after iftar.







Both groups engaged in a clash at Cheragi intersection around 10:00pm and Askar was stabbed by the supporters of Sabbir group.







He was then rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.







The body was kept in the hospital morgue for autopsy.







Shaibal Das Sumon and Sabbir Sadek are known as the followers of Chattogram city’s Awami League general secretary former mayor AJM Nasir Uddin.







Kotwali Police Officer-in-Charge Jahidul Kabir said they are trying to identify and arrest the culprits.







Police sources said one person was arrested in this connection at night.







GY



