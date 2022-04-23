Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 8:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Country has no strong opposition due to conspiracies of dictators: Joy

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:48 PM  Count : 334
Observer Online Desk

Country has no strong opposition due to conspiracies of dictators: Joy

Country has no strong opposition due to conspiracies of dictators: Joy



The track record of illegally seizing state power cost the legitimacy of the opposition parties, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed condemning the parties for their lack of involvement with democracy.

"Both Ziaur Rahman and (HM) Ershad formed BNP and Jatiya Party respectively to legitimize the power they seized illegally. These parties have no involvement with the democratic system of the country, they rather are regularly cheating on the ordinary people in the name of politics," he said in a Facebook post, reports BSS.

Joy shared two posts - text and video- in which he said BNP has continuously failed to earn the public trust as a strong opposition due to its lack of pro-people politics, and it is affecting the overall welfare of the state.

Lashing out at them for having no 'pro-people or pro-state political philosophy', Joy went on saying, "The leaders of the BNP, who claimed themselves as the opposition, do not have any pro-people or pro-state political philosophy. Rather, their party constitution encourages corruption as there is no example in world history to amend the party constitution to induct the corrupt persons into it."

The CRI chairperson also heavily criticized BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, saying, "Dictator Ziaur Rahman" basically formed the BNP to perpetuate the illegally occupied power.

"He supplied guns to the university students on the pretext of introducing his party's student wing. In the guise of forming committees across the country, BNP organized all terrorists and miscreants and formed a special force. Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman also continued the same trend later."

"When these parties were in power illegally, they did not let any strong opposition grow through their subversive activities and repression. In this digital era, the leaders and activists of these parties are also constantly fooling and confusing ordinary people by spreading rumours online. As a result, other parties are not getting the opportunity to criticize the government constructively and give good advice on various issues," he further said.

The party was isolated from public connection during its birth, Joy said.

Therefore, its leaders and activists are also isolated from one another and their relations are mainly in exchange for money," he added.

Comparing the inception of ruling Awami League and that of opposition parties, he said the Awami League was born in 1949 through a mass movement against the exploitation of the Pakistani government.

"This party appeared as strong opposition by organizing people to take to the streets in all movements and struggles. But the position of the two so-called main opposition parties in Bangladesh is just the opposite. Both BNP and Jatiya Party were born overnight as government parties."

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
32,904 homeless families to get houses as PM's gifts before Eid
FOSA hosts Eid Charity Fair in city
Looting on in the name of toll at ferry ghats: Jatri Kalyan Samity
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Eid holidaymakers likely to face tough journey on Dhaka-Paturia highway
BNP to probe New Market clashes, announces countrywide demo Tuesday
PM urges joint Asia-Pacific action to meet water-related challenges
Country has no strong opposition due to conspiracies of dictators: Joy


Latest News
32,904 homeless families to get houses as PM's gifts before Eid
Three held with cannabis in Habiganj
Rajshahi city Jamaat secretay held over vandalism
Surveyor's bribery video goes viral in Rajshahi
FOSA hosts Eid Charity Fair in city
Sri Lanka minister announces support for street protests
BCL leader, 5 others held for cheating in teachers' recruitment test
One held with Yaba pills and heroin in Dinajpur
Israel closes crossing to Gaza workers after rocket attacks
20 arrested on different charges in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Japan consumer prices jump
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Three killed as power tiller falls in Noakhali ditch
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft