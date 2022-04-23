UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya

A man was stabbed to death by a group of miscreants at Patiya upazila in Cox’s Bazar district on Friday night.





The deceased was identified as Md. Shohel, 36, a resident of Kashiaish UP in the upazila. He was the younger brother of UP Chairman Abul Qasem.







Witnesses said a group of miscreants attacked Shohel on his way to house at Budpura Bazar at 11.00pm and stabbed him indiscriminately.







He succumbed to his injuries on way to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.







Locals said Shohel might have killed over the feud of UP elections held in January.







Patiya Police Station OC Rejaul Karim Mazumder said the body was sent to hospital morgue for autopsy.







AT/GY





