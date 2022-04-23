Video
Mirpur blocked by RMG workers for 3 hours

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:02 PM  Count : 392
Observer Online Report

Demanding due salaries, overtime and Eid bonus, employees of 'Cotton Textile And Apparels Ltd' took to the street on Saturday morning.

They started demonstration on the main road of Mirpur at 9 am that resulted suspension of vehicular movement in Mirpur10-12.

Then, the vehicles were found to move through Mirpur-11.

The workers alleged that they failed to meet the owner even after guarding the whole night for the last three days.
They have been demonstrating for the last one week for their dues. Around 350 employees took position inside the factory demanding salaries of March month, overtime and Eid bonus.

"BGMEA authorities have assured us to resolve the issue by April 25," they alleged.

Garment operator Maleka said, "We went to BGMEA office on Friday on foot amid this hot weather to resolve the problem. They assured us to solve this. But we did not meet our factory owner even went to his Mirpur residence."

At 12 pm, the agitating employees left the road and took position inside the factory.

TF


