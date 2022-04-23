Primary teacher killed in Dinajpur road accident



A school teacher was killed in a road accident in Dinajpur district town on Friday night.







The deceased was identified as Bimal Chandra Roy, 46, a resident of No-8 Shankarpur UP in Sadar Upazila. He was a teacher at Godagari Government Primary School.







Advocate Indrajit Kumar Roy Anik said a three wheeler hit his motorcycle at Dinajpur Government College crossing at 10.30pm when he along with Bimal was returning to house.







Bimal fell off on the road from motorcycle and truck ran over him at the same time, leaving him dead on the spot.







Kotwali Police Station sub inspector Krishan said police recovered the body and sent it to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue.







EHM/GY







