Advance train ticket sale begins at five spots



The sale of advance train tickets started from 8.00 am on Saturday on the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr. Ticket seekers have been waiting at Kamalapur Railway Station counter since early morning to get train tickets.







Advance train tickets are being issued through 77 counters at five places in the capital. Many passengers have been waiting all night since yesterday afternoon to collect tickets. They are waiting for a ticket just to share the joy of Eid with their loved ones.







Although ticket sales started in the morning but the pressure of ticket seekers at the five counters in the capital is much higher.







Advance train ticket sale begins at five spots





Tickets for April 27 are being sold today. Return train tickets for Eid will be on sale from May 1.







One ticket seeker Shakhawat Hossain said, “Like every time, I will celebrate Eid with his family at my village home in Khulna. I thought I would get a ticket for April 27, the first day of the Eid journey. Many more like me come in the morning and wait at the counter.”





Advance train ticket sale begins at five spots





Most of the people who have come to get tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr are students. Everyone is waiting in a long line.







Sabrina Sarji, a student at Jagannath University, said, “Though there is a long line of ticket seekers today, but I hope to get tickets. Whatever the suffering may be today, may the journey be good.”





Advance tickets for April 27 will be sold on April 23 while the tickets for April 28, 29, 30 and May 1 will be sold on April 24, 25, 26, and 27 respectively, said Bangladesh Railway.



Fifty percent tickets would be sold from counters and the rest online.







GY



