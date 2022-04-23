Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 8:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Advance train ticket sale begins at five spots

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 10:30 AM  Count : 388
Observer Online Report

Advance train ticket sale begins at five spots

Advance train ticket sale begins at five spots


The sale of advance train tickets started from 8.00 am on Saturday on the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr. Ticket seekers have been waiting at Kamalapur Railway Station counter since early morning to get train tickets.

Advance train tickets are being issued through 77 counters at five places in the capital. Many passengers have been waiting all night since yesterday afternoon to collect tickets. They are waiting for a ticket just to share the joy of Eid with their loved ones.

Although ticket sales started in the morning but the pressure of ticket seekers at the five counters in the capital is much higher.

Advance train ticket sale begins at five spots

Advance train ticket sale begins at five spots


Tickets for April 27 are being sold today. Return train tickets for Eid will be on sale from May 1.

One ticket seeker Shakhawat Hossain said, “Like every time, I will celebrate Eid with his family at my village home in Khulna. I thought I would get a ticket for April 27, the first day of the Eid journey. Many more like me come in the morning and wait at the counter.”

Advance train ticket sale begins at five spots

Advance train ticket sale begins at five spots


Most of the people who have come to get tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr are students. Everyone is waiting in a long line.

Sabrina Sarji, a student at Jagannath University, said, “Though there is a long line of ticket seekers today, but I hope to get tickets. Whatever the suffering may be today, may the journey be good.”

Advance tickets for April 27 will be sold on April 23 while the tickets for April 28, 29, 30 and May 1 will be sold on April 24, 25, 26, and 27 respectively, said Bangladesh Railway.

Fifty percent tickets would be sold from counters and the rest online.

GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
32,904 homeless families to get houses as PM's gifts before Eid
FOSA hosts Eid Charity Fair in city
Looting on in the name of toll at ferry ghats: Jatri Kalyan Samity
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Eid holidaymakers likely to face tough journey on Dhaka-Paturia highway
BNP to probe New Market clashes, announces countrywide demo Tuesday
PM urges joint Asia-Pacific action to meet water-related challenges
Country has no strong opposition due to conspiracies of dictators: Joy


Latest News
32,904 homeless families to get houses as PM's gifts before Eid
Three held with cannabis in Habiganj
Rajshahi city Jamaat secretay held over vandalism
Surveyor's bribery video goes viral in Rajshahi
FOSA hosts Eid Charity Fair in city
Sri Lanka minister announces support for street protests
BCL leader, 5 others held for cheating in teachers' recruitment test
One held with Yaba pills and heroin in Dinajpur
Israel closes crossing to Gaza workers after rocket attacks
20 arrested on different charges in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Japan consumer prices jump
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Three killed as power tiller falls in Noakhali ditch
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft