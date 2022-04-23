Video
Rajshahi village doctor found slaughtered

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 10:30 AM  Count : 361
Observer Online Report

Police recovered the slaughtered body of a village doctor at Charghat upazila in Rajshahi district on Friday night.

Deceased Abdul Mannan, 60, was a doctor of Kanojgari village.

Mannan went to a banana orchard near his house at 9 pm and did not return home.

As he did not not return for a long time, the victim's family members went to the orchard and found him dead and informed police.

Several injury marks were found on Abdul Mannan's body.

On information, police recovered the body, said Jahangir Alam, officer in-charge of Charghat Model Police Station.

The body was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.

TF


