Man killed in Shibchar road accident

A man was killed as bus ran over him at Nolgora area under Shibchar upazila in Madaripur on Friday evening.







The deceased was identified as Mannan Fakir, a resident of Kutubpur area.







Police said Mannan fell off from van after a bus hit it in Nolgora area in the evening, leaving him critically injured.







He was then taken to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex where he succumbs to his injuries.







Shibchar Police Station in-charge Md. Miraj Hossain confirmed the matter.







SSR/GY



