US to respond if China puts military base on Solomon Islands



The United States warned Friday it would "respond accordingly" if China installs a military base on the strategic Solomon Islands after the tiny Pacific state signed a security pact with Beijing.



"If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projection capabilities, or a military installation, the delegation noted that the United States would then have significant concerns and respond accordingly," the White House said after high-level officials met with the leadership in the Solomon Islands, AFP reports.





GY

