Saturday, 23 April, 2022
World Bank, IMF, WTO leaders urge quick action on food security

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 9:45 AM
Observer Online Desk

The leaders of the International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization and the World Bank on Friday called for quick work on a new action plan on food security to be prepared by international financial institutions.

"It is truly pressing to get it to move so we avoid people dying unnecessarily," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told an event held as part of the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

World Bank President David Malpass said one critical step would be to get greater transparency about countries' food stockpiles to help markets function better.

