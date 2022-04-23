Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 5:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

India's big states plan massive coal imports

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

NEW DELHI, Apr 22: Three of India's most industrialised states plan to import 10.5 million tonnes of coal in coming months as officials scramble to arrest widespread power cuts, a move that could push
global coal prices to new highs.
The scale of the purchases and the decision to go back on a plan to cut coal imports underscore the severity of the India's fuel crisis. Utilities' coal inventories are at the lowest pre-summer levels in at least nine years and electricity demand is seen rising at the fastest pace in at least 38 years.
Maharashtra plans to import 8 million tonnes for "blending purposes," while Gujarat will place orders for 1 million tonnes next week, the states' energy officials told the federal government on April 13, according to the minutes of the meeting reviewed by Reuters.
The chairman of the Tamil Nadu government-run utility said the state was targeting importing 20% of its coal requirements, adding that it had already placed orders to import 1.5 million tonnes, according to the meeting minutes.
The three states are the among the biggest power guzzlers in the country, cumulatively accounting for nearly a third of India's electricity demand in 2021.
Specific details on the states' import plans have not been previously reported. The cumulative imports planned by just the three states would be higher than annual imports by state government-run utilities for blending in at least 6 years.
The move by India, the world's second largest coal importer, could lead to a further increase in global prices, which are already trading near record highs due to fears of a supply crunch following the European Commission's decision to ban coal imports from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.
Coal miners in South Africa, Australia and Indonesia are likely to be the main beneficiaries of India's buying spree, though those producers are already stretched by the recent spike in demand.
Russia is also a possible supply source, but costs are already high and buyers are likely to push for discounts, two traders said.
India's federal government has also asked the state governments of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana to import a total of 10 million tonnes of coal.
While Punjab has committed to import 625,000 tonnes, the other states have not detailed any plans, the meeting minutes showed.
Maharashtra's expected 8 million tonnes of coal imports will be in addition to the 2 million tonnes it had already ordered, for which delivery is expected on May 8.
India had previously asked state government-run utilities to import 4% of their coal requirements for blending, but subsequently suggested last week that imports be boosted to 10% of the quantity needed to address soaring power demand.
Federal government-run NTPC Ltd, the country's top electricity producer, plans to boost coal imports to the highest level in eight years, Reuters reported last month.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian general says Moscow aims to capture southern Ukraine
India's big states plan massive coal imports
Britain and India in new defence, security partnership: Johnson
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Heatwave lashing neighbouring countries browbeating BD
Dr Abdullah made advisor to this year's board of the Bible for medicine textbook
People to get cholera vaccine on priority basis: Minister
Businessman dies in police custody in B'baria: Family


Latest News
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Environment polluters are enemies of country and people: Hasan
Afghanistan: Taliban orders TikTok, PUBG ban for 'misleading' youths
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
Chhatra League’s Science Cell holds quiz prize distribution programme
Cases filed over New Market clashes not politically motivated: IGP
UK, India agree to step up defence, trade cooperation
Most Read News
Japan consumer prices jump
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
Information technology and social change in Bangladesh
The Taliban assault on Afghan press continues unabated
Ensure smooth movement of homebound passengers: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft