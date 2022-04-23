Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 5:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dr Abdullah made advisor to this year's board of the Bible for medicine textbook

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent  

Dr ABM Abdullah, Emeritus Professor and Personal Physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been nominated as a member of the International Advisory Council of the Davidson's Principles and Practices of Medicine which is called the Bible for medicine.
This advisory board has been formed for the purpose of the 24th international edition of the textbook.
Prof ABM Abdullah himself confirmed this information on Monday.
Prof Abdullah said, 'Davidson is a famous book. It was once called the
Bible of Medicine. I have been nominated as an advisor to this year's board of the Bible for medicine textbook. This is a very respectable position. I am very happy and proud to be a member of its advisory board."
Dedicating this international honour to physicians, the eminent physician said, "This honour is due to all my teachers, colleagues and students."
Davidson's policy and practice of medicine is a guide to more than two million medical students, physicians and other health professionals worldwide. The 23rd edition is currently in the market. The book describes the problems that adults often encounter and the pathophysiological and clinical features behind them and how to identify, investigate, diagnose and manage them.
Every four years a new international edition of the book is published for the curriculum of different countries. An international advisory council does this. This year, the council has been formed with a total of 22 specialist doctors including ABM Abdullah.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian general says Moscow aims to capture southern Ukraine
India's big states plan massive coal imports
Britain and India in new defence, security partnership: Johnson
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Heatwave lashing neighbouring countries browbeating BD
Dr Abdullah made advisor to this year's board of the Bible for medicine textbook
People to get cholera vaccine on priority basis: Minister
Businessman dies in police custody in B'baria: Family


Latest News
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Environment polluters are enemies of country and people: Hasan
Afghanistan: Taliban orders TikTok, PUBG ban for 'misleading' youths
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
Chhatra League’s Science Cell holds quiz prize distribution programme
Cases filed over New Market clashes not politically motivated: IGP
UK, India agree to step up defence, trade cooperation
Most Read News
Japan consumer prices jump
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
Information technology and social change in Bangladesh
The Taliban assault on Afghan press continues unabated
Ensure smooth movement of homebound passengers: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft