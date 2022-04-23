Dr Abdullah made advisor to this year's board of the Bible for medicine textbook

Dr ABM Abdullah, Emeritus Professor and Personal Physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been nominated as a member of the International Advisory Council of the Davidson's Principles and Practices of Medicine which is called the Bible for medicine.

This advisory board has been formed for the purpose of the 24th international edition of the textbook.

Prof ABM Abdullah himself confirmed this information on Monday.

Prof Abdullah said, 'Davidson is a famous book. It was once called the

Bible of Medicine. I have been nominated as an advisor to this year's board of the Bible for medicine textbook. This is a very respectable position. I am very happy and proud to be a member of its advisory board."

Dedicating this international honour to physicians, the eminent physician said, "This honour is due to all my teachers, colleagues and students."

Davidson's policy and practice of medicine is a guide to more than two million medical students, physicians and other health professionals worldwide. The 23rd edition is currently in the market. The book describes the problems that adults often encounter and the pathophysiological and clinical features behind them and how to identify, investigate, diagnose and manage them.

Every four years a new international edition of the book is published for the curriculum of different countries. An international advisory council does this. This year, the council has been formed with a total of 22 specialist doctors including ABM Abdullah.









