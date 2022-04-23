People to get cholera vaccine on priority basis: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that cholera vaccine will be administered on priority basis in the areas where diarrhoea is widespread.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark after inspecting the MBBS admission examination centre of Government Titumir College in the capital on Friday.

As the number of diarrhoea patients is increasing, the public and private hospitals of the country are struggling to provide treatment. The government has already taken steps to control the situation.

Earlier last week, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said the government had decided to vaccinate 2.3 million people by oral cholera vaccine in the capital to combat diarrhoea. The vaccine will be administered to people of all ages starting from one year of age except pregnant women. The first dose of this two-dose vaccine programme will be administered in May and the second dose will be administered in June.

"The government is planning to increase the (cholera) vaccination programme," Health Minister added.

Zahid Maleque also spoke about the Covid-19 situation at that time. "Everything is coming back

to normal after the coronavirus pandemic," he said, urging all those who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus to be vaccinated.

"If the coronavirus vaccine needs to be administered every year, the country will try to produce the vaccine," the Health Minister added.

He said, "Several activities have already been undertaken for the production of coronavirus vaccine in the country."

However, the Health Minister visited the centre and inquired about the examination of the candidates. Saiful Islam Badal, Secretary of Health Education Division, Professor Enayet Hossain, Director General of Health Education Division and other senior officials were also present.












