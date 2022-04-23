Businessman dies in police custody in B'baria: Family

BRAHMANBARIA, Apr 22: A 40-year-old businessman died reportedly in police custody in Bramanbaria on Thursday, his family said.

The deceased was identified as Najir Ahmed, son of Obaidullah, a resident of Sarail sadar upazila.

The victim's family members alleged that Najir died due to police torture. Police denied the allegation and instead claimed that he died of a heart attack.

Police said Najir and his family members beat up a suspected thief Thursday night leaving him injured. On information, police rushed to the spot and detained Najir along with the suspected thief.

However, the deceased's elder brother and organizing secretary of JSD Hossain Ahmed Tafsir claimed, his younger brother Najir bought a house in the area. Since then, a group of locals has been trying to raise a feud with him.

On Thursday night Jumman Mia, son of Helal Mia, member of opponent group in the same area, broke into Nazir's room. Soon after the incident, SI Saiful Islam with Sarail police team came to the house and took both Nazir and Jumman to the police station, he said.

After he went to the police station, Tafsir learned that his brother was taken to the hospital with injuries and died there.

Tafsir also claimed that the role of local representative Moshahed Ullah and Sarail police over the incident was mysterious.

Sarail Police Station officer-in-charge Aslam Hossain said that the allegations against police were completely false.

He said Najir fell sick at the police station and later was taken to upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The body was sent to Brahbanbaria General Hospital morgue at night for autopsy, he added. Meanwhile, Zafar Ahmed, the other brother of the deceased, filed a murder case accusing 13 people. -UNB









