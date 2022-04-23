BNP leader Makbul held over trader-student clash

Law enforces on Friday arrested former New Market thana BNP President Makbul Hossain in connection over the fierce clashes between shopkeepers and Dhaka College students in New Market.

AKM Hafiz Akhter, Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch said Makbul was arrested from his Dhanmondi's home on Friday afternoon.

Yamin Kabir, Inspector (investigation) of New Market Police Station, filed a case naming 22 persons including Makbul Hossain and former General Secretary of BNP's New Market thana unit on April 20. The charges include obstructing government activity, attacking police, throwing brickbats, vandalism and injuring others.

According to city corporation records, Makbul is

registered as the owner of the stores 'Welcome' and 'Capital Fast Food' - whose employees were involved in sparking the violence on Monday night. However, Makbul does not run either of the stores himself and instead rents them out.

Makbul claims that police have entangled him in the case 'just because he is part of the BNP'.

The other suspects named in the case are Amir Hossain Alamgir, Mizan, Tipu, Haji Jahangir Hossain Patwary, Hassan Jahangir Mithu, Harun Howladar, Shah Alam Shantu, Shaheedul Islam Shaheed, Japani Faruk, Mizan Bapari, Asif, Rahmat, Sumon, Jashim, Billal, Harun, Toha, Monir, Bachhu, Julhaz, Mithu, Mintu and Babul. They are activists of various BNP organisations in Ward-18. Asked about the suspects, police officer Shahenshah said: "They took advantage of the situation. The traders and students who were involved have been identified."

Two people died and over 50 others were injured in the bloody skirmishes that roiled the area on Tuesday. The first case was filed by Md Sayeed, the uncle of Nahid Mia who died after being stabbed during the clashes, against up to 150 unidentified people on Thursday.

Law enforces identified who were behind the killing of delivery man Nahid Hasan during the fierce clashes between shopkeepers and Dhaka College students in New Market area on Tuesday,

A young man in a dark blue T-shirt was seen lying motionless in front of Nur Jahan Super Market.

Another man, wearing a black helmet, came with a machete and started hacking him indiscriminately. The attacker stepped back after he was stopped by a third man, who was wearing a yellow helmet. The two helmeted men then walked back to the students' side. The DB Police will investigate the two murder cases started in connection with the violent clashes incindet.

SM Qaiyum, Chief of New Market Police Station, said the case has been transferred to the DB. "We forwarded the case dockets and other documents to the Detective Branch on Friday."

Meanwhile, Nur Mohammad, the elder brother of shop worker Md Morsalin, pressed murder charges against up to 150 unidentified people on Thursday, according to Additional Commissioner Shahen Shah of the DMP's New Market Zone.

Morsalin, 26, worked at a clothing store in New Super Market. He was struck by a brick chips in front of the Nurjahan Market around noon on Tuesday. He later passed away in the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday. "This case, too, will be transferred to DB," said Shahen Shah.

Nahid worked as a delivery assistant for a company named Data Tech Computer on Elephant Road. His uncle, Md Sayeed subsequently filed a murder case, accusing about 150 unnamed suspects on Wednesday.

A native of Cumilla's Daudkandi, Morsalin lived in the capital's Kamrangir Char with his family. He leaves behind two children, aged 6 and 4.

The conflict allegedly stemmed from a feud between two food stores, in which, a few students got tangled late on Monday. The altercation boiled over into violence, turning the bustling shopping area into a battleground for most of Tuesday.

Police have also filed two cases in connection with the clashes. In all, more than 1,500 people have been accused in the four cases.

Advocate Makbul Hossain, a former president of the BNP's New Market Unit, is among 24 named suspects in the case started by Inspector Yamin Kabir of New Market Police Station. He and the others face charges of inciting violence.

Yamin also brought charges of rioting, arson and obstructing police work against around 300 unidentified traders and shop workers and up to 700 college students.










